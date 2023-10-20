Leading AI Audio platform Adthos has showcased its latest release by generating personalized and localized audio news content for radio stations across the US. Adthos for News allows broadcasters to produce a variety of news content in multiple languages using advanced synthetic voice and AI technology.

With out-of-the-box integrations with Newsroom systems including Burli and NewsBoss, broadcasters and publishers can create complete news bulletins, including quotes and clips, with multiple voices, music beds and idents in an instant. Weather, traffic and sports updates can be completely automated and localized for every possible location, with the ability for stations to write segments using their own format. Adthos's innovative platform uses over a dozen AI technologies to provide an efficient and highly creative way of reaching and engaging larger audiences with broadcast-quality updates. For smaller broadcasters, this offers the opportunity to quickly and easily create up-to-the-minute localized and targeted news, weather, traffic and sports.

Adthos CEO Raoul Wedel comments, "We've been discussing the possibilities for news content generation with broadcasters and implementing their feedback. We've developed a solution that helps to automate and streamline the creation of news content, not only increasing cost efficiency but also allowing them to scale and reach a wider audience. I can't wait to hear what these broadcasters and publishers do with the result!"

Adthos' broadcast-quality and trained-for-news synthetic voices ensure that generated news content sounds natural and professional, maintaining the quality and credibility audiences expect from news sources. Users can choose from one of the platform's news-specific voice-overs or add their host's voice to the library. While content for traffic news and sports is data-driven and AI-generated, the obvious sensitivity around news content means the creators chose to implement connections with trusted newsroom systems.

Adthos have put together a demo page for people to explore. Several large media companies around the globe have already signed up, and broadcasters are welcome to apply via press@adthos.com

