

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.12 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $8.31 billion from $7.48 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.12 Bln. vs. $907 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $8.31 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken