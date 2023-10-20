BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 October 2023 were:
552.03p Capital only
563.84p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 19th October 2023, the Company has 96,839,597 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,370,267 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.