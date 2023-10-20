FY23 was a turbulent but ultimately pivotal year for Nanoco. The US$150m Samsung settlement (US$90m net costs) will fund the planned £33-40m return to shareholders with the retained c £20m providing good support to make the transition from development to commercial production. The company's first commercial order is expected this calendar year. While volumes are expected to be relatively modest, this is a key milestone, and successful delivery should ease the pathway to follow-on orders and new customers. The partnership with an Asian chemicals company provides a second channel into the sensing market, while management also expects to add a third development partner potentially focusing on the display market over the course of FY24. In the longer term, pursuing other potential IP infringers could open other commercial opportunities, royalties or compensation payments.

