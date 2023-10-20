Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $20 Million, or $0.45 Earnings per Share

Operating Income of $22 Million, or $0.50 per Share
- Average loan growth of 2% linked quarter; average deposit growth of 1%
- Operating expense flat linked quarter
- Net loan charge-offs decreased $0.3 million linked quarter
- TCE ratio of 7.7% and CET1 ratio of 12.1%; stock repurchases were $4 million
BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Sep. 30, 2022
Net income
$
19.5
$
23.9
$
$18.7
Per share
0.45
0.55
0.42
Operating earnings1
21.5
23.9
27.9
Per share
0.50
0.55
0.62
Net interest income, non FTE
$
90.3
$
92.8
$
92.1
Net interest income, FTE
92.3
94.7
93.8
Net interest margin, FTE
3.18 %
3.24 %
3.48 %
Non-interest income
17.5
17.1
16.3
Operating non-interest income1
17.5
17.1
16.7
Non-interest expense
$
76.5
$
74.0
$
81.7
Operating non-interest expense1
73.9
74.0
70.2
Efficiency ratio1
65.1 %
63.6 %
62.0 %
Average balances
Loans
$
8,952
$
8,791
$
7,888
Deposits
9,630
9,568
9,669
Period-end balances
Loans
8,984
8,882
7,943
Deposits
9,981
10,068
9,988
1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We continue to make steady progress in a challenging interest rate environment. We posted modest balance sheet growth in the quarter and recorded higher year-to-date net income and operating earnings compared to last year. Economic activity continues to expand in our markets albeit at a slower pace, and our teams are generating attractive new business and improving the Bank's market position. We maintained strong asset quality, liquidity and capital levels, and continued expense optimization initiatives. During the quarter, we continued to recruit experienced talent following the industry disruption, and we also welcomed Mary Anne Callahan to our Board of Directors. Mary Anne brings a deep industry knowledge and has close familiarity with our markets."
CFO David Rosato added, "Third quarter operating earnings were $21.5 million, decreasing $2.4 million linked quarter. Net interest margin of 3.18 percent decreased 6 basis points linked quarter, which improved from the 34 basis point decrease posted in the prior quarter. Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion and average earning assets decreased 2%. Operating non-interest income advanced 2 percent quarter-over-quarter while operating non-interest expense was flat. GAAP non-interest expense included $2.6 million in non-operating restructuring charges primarily for branch consolidations. I'm pleased that several of the cost saving initiatives we've instituted to-date are starting to have an impact and will continue to provide benefits in 2024 and beyond."
As of and For the Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Sep. 30, 2022
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.30 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.48 %
Returns
Return on average assets
0.66 %
0.79 %
0.67 %
Return on tangible common equity,
including unrealized losses on AFS securities 1
8.45 %
10.09 %
7.88 %
Return on tangible common equity,
excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 1
6.76 %
8.26 %
6.76 %
Capital Ratios2
Tangible common equity/tangible assets1
7.7 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
Tier 1 leverage
9.8 %
9.6 %
10.1 %
Common equity Tier 1
12.1 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
Tier 1 risk-based
12.4 %
12.3 %
13.0 %
Total risk-based
14.4 %
14.4 %
15.1 %
1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on beginning on page 12.
Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in total assets and a community-based footprint of 96 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island . Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.
3Q 2023 Financial Highlights
Income Statement
- GAAP earnings totaled $19.5 million, or $0.45 per share.
- Operating earnings totaled $21.5 million, or $0.50 per share.
- Net interest income totaled $90.3 million in 3Q23 compared to $92.8 million in 2Q23.
- One additional calendar day in 3Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).
- Net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from 2Q23 to 3.18% reflecting:
- Higher cost of funds (increase of 21 basis points).
- Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 30 basis points).
- Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 11 basis points).
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million.
- Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.6 million .
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.4 million .
- Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.24%.
- Non-interest income totaled $17.5 million in 3Q23 compared to $17.1 million in 2Q23.
- Deposit related fee revenue increased $221 thousand .
- Loan related non-interest revenue decreased $310 thousand .
- Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $362 thousand .
- Wealth management revenue decreased $102 thousand . At September 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion .
- Other non-interest income increased $1.4 million due primarily to lower tax credit amortization charges (offset by lower income tax benefit).
- Non-interest expense in 3Q23 totaled $76.5 million on a GAAP basis and $73.9 million on an operating basis. Both GAAP and operating non-interest expense in 2Q23 totaled $74.0 million .
- Non-operating expense totaled $2.6 million in 3Q23, and was primarily related to the consolidation of four Massachusetts branches.
- Compensation and benefits expense increased $195 thousand .
- Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $154 thousand .
- Technology and communications expense increased $151 thousand .
- Professional services expense decreased $103 thousand .
- The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 3Q23 compared to 63.6% for 2Q23.
- The effective income tax rate was 16.1% for 3Q23 and 15.7% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.
Loans
- Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a $138 million increase from June 30, 2023.
- Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.4 billion in 3Q23, a $102 million increase from 2Q23.
- Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at September 30, 2023, an $81 million decrease from June 30, 2023 .
- Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 3Q23, a $60 million decrease from 2Q23.
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023, a $55 million increase from June 30, 2023.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion in 3Q23, a $129 million increase from 2Q23.
- Consumer loans totaled $507 million at September 30, 2023, an $11 million decrease from June 30, 2023 .
- Average consumer loans totaled $513 million in 3Q23, an $11 million decrease from 2Q23.
- Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.30% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.32% at June 30, 2023 .
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2023
Deposits
- Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a $64 million decrease from June 30, 2023.
- Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 3Q23, a $41 million decrease from 2Q23.
- Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at September 30, 2023, $10 million increase from June 30, 2023 .
- Average time deposits totaled $2.4 billion in 3Q23, a $154 million increase from 2Q23.
3Q 2023 ESG & Corporate Responsibility Highlights
Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's corporate responsibility and sustainability activities are integral to its mission.
- Berkshire launched a new Down Payment Assistance Program to increase homeownership amongst low-to-moderate income and first-time homebuyers.
- Berkshire's annual Xtraordinary Day of Service featured 47 volunteer events in which more than 1,000 employees contributed 4,000 hours of service to lift-up local communities.
- Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and was named a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal for the 11th consecutive year.
Conference Call and Investor Presentation.Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, October 20, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.
Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings per common share, diluted
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.42
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)
0.50
0.55
0.63
0.64
0.62
Net income, (thousands)
19,545
23,861
27,637
30,505
18,717
Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)
21,516
23,878
27,608
28,254
27,928
Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE
90,334
92,759
97,533
102,092
92,084
Net interest income, FTE (5)
92,314
94,721
99,441
103,937
93,799
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
43,822
44,033
44,411
44,361
45,040
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
43,347
43,532
44,036
44,484
45,034
Total book value per common share, end of period
21.70
22.11
22.42
21.51
20.93
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)
21.23
21.60
21.89
20.95
20.36
Dividends per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.12
Dividend payout ratio
40.56
%
33.47
%
28.98
%
26.59
%
29.35
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS(4)
Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
7.91
%
9.51
%
11.31
%
12.63
%
7.31
%
Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
6.35
7.82
9.11
10.06
6.30
Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
8.71
9.51
11.30
11.70
10.92
Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
6.99
7.82
9.10
9.32
9.40
Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
8.45
10.09
11.96
13.36
7.88
Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
6.76
8.26
9.59
10.59
6.76
Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
9.27
10.09
11.96
12.40
11.57
Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)
7.41
8.27
9.59
9.83
9.92
Return on assets
0.66
0.79
0.96
1.10
0.67
Operating return on assets (2)(3)
0.73
0.79
0.95
1.02
1.00
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
3.18
3.24
3.58
3.84
3.48
Efficiency ratio (3)
65.05
63.57
59.51
58.25
62.01
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 12,140
$ 12,090
$ 12,320
$ 11,663
$ 11,317
Total earning assets
11,400
11,370
11,615
10,913
10,604
Total loans
8,984
8,882
8,682
8,335
7,943
Total deposits
9,981
10,068
10,068
10,327
9,988
Loans/deposits (%)
90
%
88
%
86
%
81
%
80
%
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
$ (218)
$ (186)
$ (159)
$ (181)
$ (188)
Total shareholders' equity
951
973
995
954
943
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 103
$ 100
$ 98
$ 96
$ 96
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(12)
(6)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.32
%
0.58
%
0.30
%
Provision expense, (millions)
$ 8
$ 8
$ 9
$ 12
$ 3
Non-performing assets, (millions)
29
31
29
33
40
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.30
%
0.32
%
0.31
%
0.37
%
0.48
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
386
353
363
309
254
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.14
1.13
1.13
1.15
1.21
CAPITAL RATIOS
Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)
$ 9,581
$ 9,523
$ 9,454
$ 9,151
$ 8,823
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)
12.1
%
12.1
%
12.1
%
12.4
%
12.7
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)
9.8
9.6
9.9
10.2
10.1
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)
7.7
7.9
7.9
8.0
8.1
(1)
All financial tables presented are unaudited.
(2)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.
(3)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges
primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4)
All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6)
Presented as projected for September 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 120,634
$ 120,285
$ 145,342
$ 128,509
Short-term investments
542,836
520,315
540,013
566,404
Total cash and cash equivalents
663,470
640,600
685,355
694,913
Trading securities, at fair value
6,171
6,405
6,708
6,812
Equity securities, at fair value
12,325
12,868
12,856
12,790
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,260,391
1,340,331
1,423,200
1,470,949
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
552,981
563,765
583,453
592,503
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
38,912
34,714
7,219
7,264
Total securities
1,870,780
1,958,083
2,033,436
2,090,318
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(69)
(71)
(91)
(95)
Net securities
1,870,711
1,958,012
2,033,345
2,090,223
Loans held for sale
2,342
8,708
4,311
4,124
Commercial real estate loans
4,453,573
4,315,202
4,095,079
3,902,422
Commercial and industrial loans
1,384,038
1,464,922
1,473,316
1,435,070
Residential mortgages
2,640,210
2,584,959
2,216,410
2,032,899
Consumer loans
506,556
517,319
550,504
573,090
Total loans
8,984,377
8,882,402
8,335,309
7,943,481
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(102,792)
(100,219)
(96,270)
(96,013)
Net loans
8,881,585
8,782,183
8,239,039
7,847,468
Premises and equipment, net
70,042
76,903
85,217
86,809
Other intangible assets
20,869
22,074
24,483
25,761
Other assets
619,777
593,621
587,854
563,946
Assets held for sale
11,157
8,220
3,260
3,830
Total assets
$ 12,139,953
$ 12,090,321
$ 11,662,864
$ 11,317,074
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 2,530,441
$ 2,594,528
$ 2,852,127
$ 2,896,659
NOW and other deposits
843,032
944,775
1,054,596
1,045,970
Money market deposits
3,075,307
3,005,081
3,723,570
3,388,932
Savings deposits
1,086,329
1,088,405
1,063,269
1,111,304
Time deposits
2,445,435
2,435,618
1,633,707
1,545,256
Total deposits
9,980,544
10,068,407
10,327,269
9,988,121
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
804,295
674,345
4,445
4,494
Subordinated borrowings
121,300
121,238
121,064
121,001
Total borrowings
925,595
795,583
125,509
125,495
Other liabilities
282,805
252,950
256,024
260,896
Total liabilities
11,188,944
11,116,940
10,708,802
10,374,512
Common shareholders' equity
951,009
973,381
954,062
942,562
Total shareholders' equity
951,009
973,381
954,062
942,562
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,139,953
$ 12,090,321
$ 11,662,864
$ 11,317,074
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 148,021
$ 103,671
$ 425,762
$ 265,873
Interest expense
57,687
11,587
145,136
23,368
Net interest income, non FTE
90,334
92,084
280,626
242,505
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,792
8,377
25,674
23,733
Loan fees and other
2,879
1,292
8,537
7,344
Gain on SBA loan sales
2,548
2,551
7,952
9,515
Wealth management fees
2,481
2,353
7,803
7,753
Other
1,232
2,154
1,454
7,132
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
17,932
16,727
51,420
55,477
Fair value adjustments on securities
(467)
(476)
(255)
(2,194)
Total non-interest income
17,465
16,251
51,165
53,283
Total net revenue
107,799
108,335
331,791
295,788
Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses
8,000
3,000
24,999
(1,000)
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,155
39,422
119,186
114,773
Occupancy and equipment
8,816
8,702
27,165
28,207
Technology and communications
10,616
8,719
30,552
25,857
Professional services
2,423
3,285
8,226
8,890
Other expenses
11,896
10,076
34,795
29,449
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
2,607
11,473
2,592
11,526
Total non-interest expense
76,513
81,677
222,516
218,702
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
73,906
70,204
219,924
207,176
Income before income taxes
$ 23,286
$ 23,658
$ 84,276
$ 78,086
Income tax expense
3,741
4,941
13,233
16,058
Net income
$ 19,545
$ 18,717
$ 71,043
$ 62,028
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.45
$ 0.42
$ 1.64
$ 1.35
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.45
$ 0.42
$ 1.63
$ 1.34
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,164
44,700
43,435
46,056
Diluted
43,347
45,034
43,640
46,396
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend)
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Interest income
$ 148,021
$ 145,425
$ 132,316
$ 121,384
$ 103,671
Interest expense
57,687
52,666
34,783
19,292
11,587
Net interest income, non FTE
90,334
92,759
97,533
102,092
92,084
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,792
8,571
8,311
8,293
8,377
Loan fees and other
2,879
3,189
2,469
2,123
1,292
Gain on SBA loan sales
2,548
2,910
2,494
2,979
2,551
Wealth management fees
2,481
2,583
2,739
2,255
2,353
Other
1,232
(137)
359
(159)
2,154
Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains
17,932
17,116
16,372
15,491
16,727
Fair value adjustments on securities
(467)
(22)
234
163
(476)
Total non-interest income
17,465
17,094
16,606
15,654
16,251
Total net revenue
107,799
109,853
114,139
117,746
108,335
Provision expense for credit losses
8,000
8,000
8,999
12,000
3,000
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,155
39,960
39,071
37,968
39,422
Occupancy and equipment
8,816
8,970
9,379
9,431
8,702
Technology and communications
10,616
10,465
9,471
9,729
8,719
Professional services
2,423
2,526
3,277
3,153
3,285
Other expenses
11,896
12,106
10,793
12,350
10,076
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
2,607
21
(36)
(2,617)
11,473
Total non-interest expense
76,513
74,048
71,955
70,014
81,677
Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other
73,906
74,027
71,991
72,631
70,204
Income before income taxes
$ 23,286
$ 27,805
$ 33,185
$ 35,732
$ 23,658
Income tax expense
3,741
3,944
5,548
5,227
4,941
Net income
$ 19,545
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
$ 30,505
$ 18,717
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.42
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,164
43,443
43,693
44,105
44,700
Diluted
43,347
43,532
44,036
44,484
45,034
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS
Quarters Ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
(in millions)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Average
Yield/Rate
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets
Commercial real estate
$ 4,385
$ 71
6.32
%
$ 4,283
$ 67
6.16
%
$ 3,926
$ 46
4.53
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,436
27
7.48
1,496
27
7.27
1,449
19
5.21
Residential mortgages
2,618
26
3.97
2,488
24
3.87
1,926
17
3.53
Consumer loans
513
9
7.33
524
9
7.28
587
9
6.24
Total loans
8,952
133
5.88
8,791
127
5.77
7,888
91
4.54
Securities (2)
2,171
13
2.40
2,236
13
2.27
2,400
13
2.13
Short-term investments and loans HFS
267
3
4.76
560
7
4.94
342
2
1.96
Total earning assets
11,390
149
5.19
11,587
147
5.05
10,630
106
3.91
Goodwill and other intangible assets
21
22
26
Other assets
449
448
494
Total assets
$ 11,860
$ 12,057
$ 11,150
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,553
$ 0
-
%
$ 2,594
$ 0
-
%
$ 2,913
$ 0
-
%
NOW and other
858
2
1.15
1,055
4
1.35
1,362
2
0.48
Money market
2,697
18
2.69
2,555
14
2.13
2,737
3
0.46
Savings
1,082
2
0.77
1,077
-
0.50
1,129
0
0.03
Time
2,440
22
3.43
2,287
18
3.07
1,528
3
0.85
Total deposits
9,630
44
1.81
9,568
36
1.51
9,669
8
0.48
Borrowings (3)
1,010
14
5.32
1,288
17
5.14
251
4
5.46
Total funding liabilities
10,640
58
2.15
10,856
53
1.94
9,920
12
0.66
Other liabilities
232
197
206
Total liabilities
10,872
11,053
10,126
Common shareholders' equity (4)
988
1,004
1,024
Total shareholders' equity
988
1,004
1,024
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,860
$ 12,057
$ 11,150
Net interest margin, FTE
3.18
3.24
3.48
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, non FTE
90.334
92.759
92.084
FTE income adjustment
1.980
1.962
1.715
Net Interest Income, FTE
92.314
94.721
93.799
(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(4) As of September 30, 2023 unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial real estate
$ 5,288
$ 1,509
$ 2,546
$ 2,434
$ 2,976
Commercial and industrial loans
11,028
15,597
12,155
17,023
21,008
Residential mortgages
8,060
8,722
9,442
8,612
10,407
Consumer loans
2,260
2,560
2,848
3,045
3,463
Total non-performing loans
26,636
28,388
26,991
31,114
37,854
Repossessed assets
2,548
2,549
2,462
2,209
2,175
Total non-performing assets
$ 29,184
$ 30,937
$ 29,453
$ 33,323
$ 40,029
Total non-performing loans/total loans
0.30 %
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.37 %
0.48 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.24 %
0.29 %
0.35 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
$ 96,013
$ 99,021
Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
-
(401)
-
-
Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
100,219
97,991
95,869
96,013
99,021
Charged-off loans
(6,744)
(7,686)
(7,936)
(12,995)
(7,424)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
1,317
1,914
1,059
1,252
1,416
Net loans charged-off
(5,427)
(5,772)
(6,877)
(11,743)
(6,008)
Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses
8,000
8,000
8,999
12,000
3,000
Balance at end of period
$ 102,792
$ 100,219
$ 97,991
$ 96,270
$ 96,013
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.14 %
1.13 %
|
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
386 %
353 %
363 %
309 %
254 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ 97
$ 664
$ 122
$ 187
$ (854)
Commercial and industrial loans
(3,345)
(4,146)
(5,695)
(10,914)
(4,931)
Residential mortgages
23
(143)
305
192
122
Home equity
208
126
16
(128)
1
Auto and other consumer
(2,410)
(2,273)
(1,625)
(1,080)
(346)
Total, net
$ (5,427)
$ (5,772)
$ (6,877)
$ (11,743)
$ (6,008)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.24 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.58 %
0.30 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.28 %
0.29 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.16 %
DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS
Balance
Percent
of Total
Loans
Balance
Percent
of Total
Loans
Balance
Percent
of Total
Loans
Balance
Percent
of Total
Loans
Balance
Percent
of Total
Loans
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 18,700
0.21 %
$ 15,147
0.17 %
$ 14,210
0.16 %
$ 12,162
0.15 %
$ 14,662
0.18 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
5,744
0.06 %
7,812
0.09 %
6,937
0.08 %
7,038
0.08 %
6,285
0.08 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
24,444
0.27 %
22,959
0.26 %
21,147
0.24 %
19,200
0.23 %
20,947
0.26 %
Non-performing loans
26,636
0.30 %
28,399
0.32 %
26,991
0.31 %
31,114
0.37 %
37,854
0.48 %
Total delinquent and non-performing loans
$ 51,080
0.57 %
$ 51,358
0.58 %
$ 48,138
0.55 %
$ 50,314
0.60 %
$ 58,801
0.74 %
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.
The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Expense adjustments in 2023 and 2022 were primarily related to branch consolidations. For 2022, fair value adjustments on securities were primarily due to unrealized equity securities losses due to changes in market conditions. Starting March 31, 2023 fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Total non-interest income
$ 17,465
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
$ 15,654
$ 16,251
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
-
(163)
476
Total operating non-interest income (2)
$ 17,465
$ 17,094
$ 16,606
$ 15,491
$ 16,727
Total revenue
(A)
$ 107,799
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
$ 117,746
$ 108,335
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
-
(163)
476
Total operating revenue (2)
(B)
$ 107,799
$ 109,853
$ 114,139
$ 117,583
$ 108,811
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 76,513
$ 74,048
$ 71,955
$ 70,014
$ 81,677
Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(2,607)
(21)
36
2,617
(11,473)
Operating non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 73,906
$ 74,027
$ 71,991
$ 72,631
$ 70,204
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 31,286
$ 35,805
$ 42,184
$ 47,732
$ 26,658
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)
(B-D)
33,893
35,826
42,148
44,952
38,607
Net income
$ 19,545
$ 23,861
$ 27,637
$ 30,505
$ 18,717
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
-
-
(163)
476
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
2,607
21
(36)
(2,617)
11,473
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(636)
(4)
7
529
(2,738)
Total operating income (2)
(E)
$ 21,516
$ 23,878
$ 27,608
$ 28,254
$ 27,928
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,860
$ 12,057
$ 11,569
$ 11,074
$ 11,150
Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
(G)
988
1,004
978
966
1,023
Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(H)
1,231
1,221
1,214
1,213
1,189
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(I)
967
981
954
941
998
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(J)
1,210
1,198
1,190
1,188
1,164
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(218)
(186)
(159)
(181)
(188)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)
(K)
930
951
972
930
917
Total tangible assets, end of period (2)
(L)
12,119
12,068
12,297
11,638
11,291
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
43,822
44,033
44,411
44,361
45,040
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,347
43,532
44,036
44,484
45,034
Earnings per common share, diluted (2)
$ 0.45
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.42
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
0.50
0.55
0.63
0.64
0.62
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)
(K/M)
21.23
21.60
21.89
20.95
20.36
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(K/L)
7.68
7.88
7.91
7.99
8.12
Performance ratios (3)
Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
7.91
%
9.51
%
11.31
%
12.63
%
7.31
%
Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
6.35
7.82
9.11
10.06
6.30
Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(E/G)
8.71
9.51
11.30
11.70
10.92
Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(E/H)
6.99
7.82
9.10
9.32
9.40
Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
8.45
10.09
11.96
13.36
7.88
Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
6.76
8.26
9.59
10.59
6.76
Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(I)
9.27
10.09
11.96
12.40
11.57
Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(J)
7.41
8.27
9.59
9.83
9.92
Return on assets
0.66
0.79
0.96
1.10
0.67
Operating return on assets (2)
(E/F)
0.73
0.79
0.95
1.02
1.00
Efficiency ratio (2)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
65.05
63.57
59.51
58.25
62.01
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)
(O)
$ 1,979
$ 2,735
$ 2,897
$ 3,068
$ 620
Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)
(P)
(1,463)
(2,210)
(2,285)
(2,355)
(445)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
516
525
612
713
175
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,277
$ 1,285
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
1,980
1,962
1,908
1,845
1,715
(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
At or for the Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Total non-interest income
$ 51,165
$ 53,283
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
2,194
Total operating non-interest income (2)
$ 51,165
$ 55,477
Total revenue
(A)
$ 331,791
$ 295,788
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
2,194
Total operating revenue (2)
(B)
$ 331,791
$ 297,982
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 222,516
$ 218,702
Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(2,592)
(11,526)
Operating non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$ 219,924
$ 207,176
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 109,275
$ 77,086
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)
(B-D)
111,867
90,806
Net income
$ 71,043
$ 62,028
Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)
-
2,194
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
2,592
11,526
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
(633)
(3,469)
Total operating income (2)
(E)
$ 73,002
$ 72,279
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,830
$ 11,264
Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
(G)
990
1,096
Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
(H)
1,222
1,187
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(I)
967
1,068
Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(J)
1,199
1,159
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(218)
(188)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)
(K)
930
917
Total tangible assets, end of period (2)
(L)
12,119
11,291
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
43,822
45,040
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
43,640
46,396
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)
$ 1.63
$ 1.34
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)
(E/N)
1.67
1.56
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)
(K/M)
21.22
20.36
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(K/L)
7.67
8.12
Performance ratios (3)
Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities
9.57
%
7.55
%
Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities
7.75
6.97
Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(E/G)
9.83
8.80
Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)
(E/H)
7.97
8.12
Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
10.16
8.10
Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
8.19
7.46
Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(I)
10.43
9.37
Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)
(E+Q)/(J)
8.41
8.64
Return on assets
0.80
0.73
Operating return on assets (2)
(E/F)
0.82
0.86
Efficiency ratio (2)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
62.65
66.75
Net interest margin, FTE
3.33
3.05
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)
(O)
$ 7,611
$ 1,811
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)
(P)
(5,959)
(1,153)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
1,652
658
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 3,615
$ 3,857
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
5,850
4,799
(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.