Brian Haugli, CEO of SideChannel, to Deliver Keynote Address at Triangle InfoSeCon 2023

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Triangle InfoSeCon, the largest cybersecurity conference in the Southeast, proudly announces Brian Haugli, the visionary CEO of SideChannel, as the keynote speaker for this year's conference taking place on October 20, 2023, in Raleigh, NC.

In a world of evolving cyber threats, the ambiguity of terms like "best practices" and "reasonable controls" can sometimes blur the lines of security. Brian Haugli's keynote, titled "What Does Good Look Like?", aims to cut through the noise by discussing a pragmatic approach to building frameworks-backed and standards-based cybersecurity programs. With a special emphasis on more than just compliance, Haugli will delve into effective prioritization, governance post-implementation, and reporting strategies that help leadership understand addressed risks.

"Triangle InfoSeCon has always been dedicated to offering insights and best practices from the top minds in the cybersecurity industry. Brian Haugli's experience and the innovative solutions SideChannel brings to the table will undoubtedly make this keynote one for the books," said Robert Martin, spokesperson for Triangle InfoSeCon.

Founded in 2019, SideChannel has quickly established itself as a beacon of cybersecurity assurance for emerging and mid-market companies. With their innovative offering, SideChannel Complete, they have consistently provided comprehensive cybersecurity plans combining the prowess of skilled talent and cutting-edge technological tools. Their new Enclave platform promises a more straightforward path to zero-trust network infrastructure, further strengthening their market position.

Triangle InfoSeCon 2023 promises an enriching experience for attendees, with tracks covering various facets of cybersecurity, from leadership and risk management to technical insights for hands-on practitioners.

For more details about the conference or to register, please visit Triangle InfoSeCon's official website. To learn more about Brian Haugli's insights and SideChannel's offerings, visit sidechannel.com.

About Triangle InfoSeCon

Triangle InfoSeCon is the Southeast's premier cybersecurity conference. With a mission to enlighten, educate, and empower attendees, the event offers keynotes, panel sessions, and live demonstrations from industry experts, ensuring that attendees leave with actionable insights for their organizations. For more information visit https://www.triangleinfosecon.com.

About SideChannel

SideChannel helps emerging and mid-market companies protect their assets. Founded in 2019, the company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity plans through a series of actions branded, SideChannel Complete.

SideChannel deploys a combination of skilled and experienced talent, and technological tools to offer layered defense strategies supported by battle-tested processes. SideChannel also offers Enclave; a network infrastructure platform that eases the journey from zero to zero-trust. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

