London, UK, 20 October 2023 Edison issues update on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI): Managers see relative upside in any environment. Since launch in 2011, The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) has grown its dividend every year (compounding at an average annual rate of 6.5%), including during the global pandemic, when many UK dividends were cut. The strength of the trust's revenue growth is also reflected in its capital appreciation that has enabled DIVI to deliver robust total returns. As globalisation has fractured over the last three years, equity income strategies have become increasingly popular with global investors, and the UK top 100 index (in US dollar terms) has outperformed other developed market indices. DIVI's two co-managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, are very optimistic because they believe that UK large-cap stocks will continue to outperform and historically UK small-caps have outpaced the performance of their larger peers. In this scenario, the prospects for the trust's multi-cap approach look very favourable. DIVI's 5.6% share price discount to cum-income NAV could provide an interesting opportunity for new or existing investors. Although investment trusts are generally trading at wider discounts due to elevated investor risk aversion in an uncertain economic environment, it should be remembered that for much of its life the trust has traded close to par. An improvement in DIVI's absolute and relative performance should also mean that the trust appears on more investors' radar screens.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com



