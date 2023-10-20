Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
20.10.23
08:02 Uhr
0,029 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.10.2023 | 14:50
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV/AIM:OMI), the minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, announces that Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at an investor webinar on Thursday, 26th October 2023 at 5:30pm (UK time).

The purpose of the webinar is to discuss the Company's move into lithium exploration in Nigeria, through a joint venture with Jurassic Mines Ltd., and how this sits alongside exploration and development activities elsewhere in the portfolio.

The webinar, which will be hosted by the Company's Joint Broker, Turner Pope Investments, is open to existing and prospective investors. There will be a Q&A session for investors after the presentation and questions can be submitted pre-event as part of the registration process.

You can register for the event by using the following link:

Orosur Mining - Webinar hosted by Turner Pope

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Kasia Brzozowska
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: RNS London Stock Exchange

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794953/orosur-mining-inc-announces-investor-webinar

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
