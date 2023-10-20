YourStore LLC: Auction.io Secures Funding to Fuel Rapid Expansion

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Auction.io, a leading B2B SaaS provider of auction and e-commerce solutions, is proud to announce a substantial capital infusion that will propel its aggressive growth plans. The investment, sourced from a group of prominent investors and Venture Capital funds, including Agya Ventures, Adam Neumann (166 2nd Financial Services), Liquid 2 Ventures, Sam Parr (founder of The Hustle), SRM Development, and more, underscores the confidence in Auction.io's innovative technology and market potential.

Since its establishment in October 2021, Auction.io has been self-sustaining through internally generated cash flows. The new capital infusion will enable accelerated expansion and capitalize on the company's cutting-edge technology, which leverages machine learning and AI to enhance the auction experience for both buyers and sellers.

This funding will empower Auction.io to expedite growth across key verticals, including returns processing, automotive, collectibles, animals, real estate, and more. Additionally, it will support marketing initiatives and enable the scaling of its workforce to meet surging demand for its auction solutions. Auction.io offers sellers a platform to sell faster, secure more bids, and exercise greater control, all while reducing costs. Sellers can also set up their auction platforms and sell products concurrently on Auction.io, maximizing their proceeds.

Rajesh Rajaram, CEO of Auction.io, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our seed funding, which validates the idea behind Auction.io, initiated in October 2021. Having secured capital from top venture capitalists reaffirms the American dream is alive and well. We are resolutely committed to executing our ambitious growth strategy, making this journey exciting for our investors, employees, and customers."

Auction.io remains dedicated to serving the automotive and returns processing industry, where it has seen remarkable success by offering tailored solutions to meet industry-specific demands. Simultaneously, the company continues to innovate in the realm of live video auctions, utilizing cutting-edge technology to deliver an unmatched auction experience. With a relentless focus on growth, Auction.io is poised to redefine the future of returns processing (Reverse Logistic), automotive, collectibles, animals, real estate, and other categories, creating an efficient and seamless marketplace for all participants.

Founded in October 2021, Auction.io is a Dallas, Texas-based B2B SaaS solution company specializing in providing customizable single and multiple vendor e-commerce auction marketplaces in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit www.auction.io.

