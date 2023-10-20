HackerNoon and namespace.gg Bringing Decentralized Identities to 50K+ Contributors

HackerNoon users can begin claiming their decentralized IDs free of charge in the near future, creating their self-sovereign identities without the need to remember or copy-pasting alphanumeric text.

EDWARDS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / HackerNoon, the leading independent publishing platform for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, announced today a partnership with namespace.gg to introduce and simplify the process of creating decentralized identities for its 50,000+ contributors.

namespace.gg & HackerNoon logos

HackerNoon partners with namespace.gg to offer decentralized IDs to 50k+ contributors.

Instead of having to remember or copy-paste unintelligible alphanumeric wallet addresses, HackerNoon's partnership enables a contributor to use their handle as the basis of their decentralized ID. Under the hood, namespace.gg uses Molecular Execution Machine (MEM), a chain-agnostic smart contract protocol that stores application state on the Arweave blockchain to make HackerNoon IDs permanent.

"Web3 has a UX problem," said HackerNoon founder and CEO David Smooke. "By turning unrememberable numerical strings into human-readable words, like dot HackerNoon, we are making web3 addresses more discoverable. All HackerNoon contributors now have the option to claim the DID (decentralized ID) of their existing HackerNoon handle."

Not only does this partnership open up HackerNoon to integrating widely into the world of web3, it also represents a step towards the gradual decentralization of the platform. As a proponent of greater decentralization adoption, HackerNoon has led by example by rolling out features to make that vision possible, including by adding the ability to log in via wallets, backing up stories on Arweave, and sponsoring writing contests to reward content creation on emerging technologies.

"At namespace.gg, our mission is to simplify access to decentralized identity and make it easy for communities to deploy IDs that play by their own rules. With this partnership, we're excited to ensure the permanence and security of HackerNoon IDs on the blockchain and facilitate a significant step towards the decentralization of the platform," Benjamin Brandall, co-founder of Decent Land Labs, said.

HackerNoon users can begin claiming their decentralized IDs free of charge in the near future, creating their self-sovereign identities without the need to remember or copy-pasting alphanumeric text. All contributors will own their decentralized author profile outside of the HackerNoon ecosystem, with ownership stored forever on the Arweave blockchain.

About namespace.gg

namespace.gg is a chain-agnostic stack built by Decent Land Labs to deploy custom name services for DAOs, protocols and dApps.

About HackerNoon

How hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

HackerNoon Socials:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Contact Information

Sheharyar Khan

Editor, Business Technology

sheharyar@hackernoon.com

Linh Dao Smooke

COO, HackerNoon

linh@hackernoon.com

SOURCE: HackerNoon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794825/hackernoon-and-namespacegg-bringing-decentralized-identities-to-50k-contributors