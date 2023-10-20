CNH Industrial: UK Prime Minister Participates in New Holland Agriculture Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, was recently visited by UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at the farm at Writtle University College (WUC). The New Holland engineering apprentices were thrilled to welcome the Prime Minister (PM), where he joined them during a hands-on workshop on tractor maintenance.

The PM visited the Essex based campus to speak with young people about their passion for the food and farming sector. The apprentices spent time chatting with the PM about the workshop whilst demonstrating their understanding of agricultural machinery. Through a partnership launched in 2022 by CNH with WUC, these workshops address the skills gap for specialist engineers within the agricultural sector. The apprentices are all currently employed by New Holland Agriculture's local dealerships throughout England.

David Rapkins, New Holland Agriculture Business Director UK & ROI, said, "We are proud to be working alongside both WUC and Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) in delivering and supporting these apprenticeship courses within the land-based education sector. Our aim is to nurture and develop a strong workforce of specialist agricultural engineers for the future."

Proud to have been visited by the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak's acknowledgement and hands-on participation in this scheme reflects the prestige of the program and CNH's strong commitment to agricultural education for young people. In programs like the one running at WUC and elsewhere in the UK (CNH also runs a similar scheme in Scotland at SRUC Oatridge campus), education in pioneering AgTech is a key priority now, and will be for years to come.

Rishi Sunak's acknowledgement and hands-on participation in this scheme reflects the prestige of the program and CNH's strong commitment to agricultural education for young people.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794964/uk-prime-minister-participates-in-new-holland-agriculture-program