OneMeta AI: OneMeta Inc. to Present at Centurion One 5th Bahamas Global Summit

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / OneMeta Inc. ( www.onemeta.ai ) (OTC Pink:ONEI).

OneMeta Inc. ("Company"), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Centurion One 5th Bahamas Global Summit, which will be taking place for the first time at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar resort from Monday, October 23rd to Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in Nassau, Bahamas.

OneMeta's CEO, Saul Leal is scheduled to present on October 25, 2023, at 1:00 ET, and will also be taking investor questions and will participate on a panel discussion after his presentation regarding the growth of artificial intelligence.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, stated "We are pleased that another investor conference has requested our participation so that we may showcase our artificial intelligence driven translation and transcription language architecture in over 150 languages. The attention that has come to our Company through the Centurion One conference is astounding."

Centurion One 5th Bahamas Global Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com-centurion-one-bahamas-summit

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One' 5th Bahamas Global Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A and Panel Discussions

Dates: Tuesday, October 24th and Wednesday, October 25th, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 3:30 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About OneMeta Inc.-We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

