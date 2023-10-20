Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.10.2023 | 15:38
Kohler Co.: VIVA KOHLER Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Style

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Kohler Co.:

Thanks to our incredible VIVA KOHLER business resource group, this Hispanic Heritage Month has been one to remember!

The month long celebration honored our more than 3,000 Latino associates worldwide and provided opportunities to share personal experiences and challenges, celebrate successes, and gain a stronger understanding of Hispanic and Latino identity.

Highlights included a meaningful panel discussion from eight Kohler leaders, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer event, and a fun-filled movie night with homemade recipes from Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil.

Together, we can create a workplace where all peoples and cultures are valued and respected. That's how we VivaUnidos at Kohler.

Learn more about Kohler DEI: https://lnkd.in/gzxpRF7J

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794965/viva-kohler-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-with-style

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
