Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20
[20.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,315,491.00
|USD
|0
|42,866,825.31
|5.8597
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,137,754.40
|5.3173
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,635,921.00
|GBP
|0
|36,551,837.72
|7.8845
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,887,120.79
|7.1361