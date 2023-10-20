Motorola Solutions: Diversity Drives Innovation: Empowering the Next Generation of Women Leaders in Tech

Motorola Solutions participates in Women in Business and Tech Expo offering insights on careers in technology and innovation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, hosted a panel on improving the representation of women in the technology sector and the link between diversity and innovation at the Women in Business and Tech Expo in London. The company also hosted a roundtable on building career confidence.

Leaders from the Motorola Solutions U.K. team shared their insights and experiences on the challenges and opportunities facing women as they break into the technology sector and advance their careers. The panel emphasised what more can be done to encourage women to pursue careers in technology and how diverse and inclusive working environments drive talent development, innovation and growth.

"We're inspired to share our experience and help other women embrace extraordinary careers in technology," said Lisa Bentley-Smith, director of International Sales Operations at Motorola Solutions. "Innovation lies at the heart of advancement, and at Motorola Solutions, innovation is all about helping to keep people safe. It's incredibly meaningful work, catalysed by the diversity of our team."

Motorola Solutions champions gender diversity through internal and external initiatives, including its Women's Business Council, mentorship and leadership development programmes. It is dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workplace where all employees can contribute their unique perspectives and talents to deliver impactful solutions for its customers. By embracing different perspectives, experiences and backgrounds, Motorola Solutions offers an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration and innovation.

For more information about the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit our latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report, and for current career opportunities visit the Motorola Solutions Careers Page.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

