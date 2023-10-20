Lynk & Co's Co: Talk Series to Showcase Resilience and Inclusivity During Asian Para Games

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on the horizon, Lynk & Co, an officially designated vehicle brand for the 19th Asian Games, is gearing up to release the fourth episode of this year's Co: Talk series on October 22nd. This upcoming episode will shine a spotlight on the life of Rachel Grace Pinniger, a British senior residing in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The Co: Talk series, a crucial component of Lynk & Co's global initiative, features guests from diverse fields around the world, sharing their life stories that embody the brand's ethos of embracing "personal, open and connected".

In the upcoming episode, the remarkable Rachel Grace Pinniger, a resident of Chengdu, Sichuan, will be introduced. Rachel has dedicated several decades of her life as an MSF doctor, working in regions including Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and others. Her extensive frontline medical experience has fueled her commitment to addressing the survival challenges faced by marginalized communities. Today, Rachel operates a unique handicraft shop named "Blue Sheep", where every item is handmade by disadvantaged communities. The store not only showcases their traditional handicrafts but also provides them with a platform to share their creations and the heartwarming stories behind each piece with customers. At 78 years old, Rachel has dedicated herself to assisting disadvantaged communities, exemplifying the spirit of her declaration "Never underestimate an old woman", a motto that reflects the indomitable will that shines through in her actions. In the upcoming Co: Talk episode, Rachel's wisdom and determination will undoubtedly inspire viewers.

The Co: Talk series has already launched three successful episodes this year. In the ongoing Co: Talk series, the privilege of sharing the stories of remarkable individuals from diverse backgrounds has been realized. Egyptian squash athlete Nouran Gohar shared her journey to success, demonstrating the power of dedication and perseverance; Cinematographer Mohammed Mishaal offered insights into his world of storytelling through the lens, showing the magic of visual artistry.

The Co: Talk series seeks to encourage people to live beyond the ordinary daily routine, representing Lynk & Co's dedication to promoting a globally open-minded perspective, fostering innovation, and celebrating the vibrancy of a youthful spirit. The belief is in engaging in dialogues with outstanding individuals from various fields who possess a youthful and enterprising mindset, transcending age, race, and identity. The aim is to share their stories to inspire more friends around the world.

At Lynk & Co, the devotion is to building an open platform that connects people, cars, and the world. Lynk & Co looks forward to joining global young friends who love the world, welcome openness, and passionately pursue life, sharing in the journey of life together.

