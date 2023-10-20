Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
19.10.23
09:30 Uhr
1,674 Euro
+0,021
+1,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5831,61717:24
1,5831,61717:24
PR Newswire
20.10.2023 | 16:00
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

DAVID KEMP

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£1.47

102

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

51

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

102

£1.47

MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

51

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MICHAEL COLLINS

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY &ASSURANCE

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£1.47

102

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

51

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

102

£1.47

MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

51

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MARTIN MCINTYRE

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

GENERAL COUNSEL & COMPANY SECRETARY

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£1.47

101

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

50

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

101

£1.47

MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

50

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£1.47

102

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

51

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

102

£1.47

MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

51

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-10-19

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE


© 2023 PR Newswire
