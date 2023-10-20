Newswire Discusses Three Benefits of White Papers

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, believes in the effectiveness of a well-rounded content strategy.









In addition to press release distribution, Newswire emphasizes the importance of educational resources such as white papers.

Companies can create white papers to showcase their expertise, educate the reader on a specific topic, and in some cases, highlight why their product/service outshines the competition.

"When executed correctly, white papers can build and maintain a level of trust between a brand and consumers," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "As a company, we leverage white papers, so we know first-hand the value these resources provide."

Newswire shares three benefits of white papers:

Lead Generation - A white paper is usually a gated asset. Consumers share their contact information in exchange for educational content. The more enticing the topic of a white paper is, the more attention it'll garner and leads it'll generate. Use the collected contact information to bring these leads into the sales funnel and hook them with additional value through offers, exclusive content, and more.

Thought Leadership - If someone is searching for answers to a specific question or insights on handling a certain situation, they'll want to find content that addresses their concerns. White papers can provide solutions or answers to questions, which makes your brand a reliable source in the eyes of the consumer.

Value - A white paper has the power to create a level of trust between the consumer and a brand. Not to mention, authority for the brand. White papers are written for an audience outside of a business and are intended to provide value, not be a sales pitch. This educational and informational approach to content creation builds authority and creates a level of trust between the consumer and a company.

