Lief Labs to Deliver Education Session Presentations at SupplySide West on October 24th in Las Vegas

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Lief Labs , a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief's CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, and Lief's Marketing Communications Director, Steffi Neth, will deliver presentations on Tuesday, October 24 th , at special education sessions at SupplySide West, the premier gathering of health and nutrition professionals, uniting buyers and suppliers from throughout the industry. SupplySide West will be held October 23 rd -27 th at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Lief Labs Presentation Details for Tuesday, October 24 th, 2023 :

Session: "Healthy aging: The changing landscape of long-term health"

Presenter: Steffi Neth, Marketing Communications Director at Lief Labs

Title: "Supporting women and children through their life spans via supplementation"

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM PT (Full session runs from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT)

Location: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas - Islander Ballroom C

Session: "Supplements 101: Fundamentals for a successful journey"

Presenter: Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief Labs

Title: "Market integrity, best practices and tips for success"

Time: 10:45 AM - 11:10 AM PT (Full session runs from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT)

Location: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas - Islander Ballroom H

Lief's CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos (left), and Lief's Marketing Communications Director, Steffi Neth (right),

will deliver education session presentations at SupplySide West.

In addition to Lief's participation, each of the above education sessions will also include presentations from other industry experts and the sessions will be moderated by editors from Natural Products Insider, Informa Markets. For additional information about SupplySide West, including event and education sessions registration, please visit: https://west.supplysideshow.com/en/home.html

During SupplySide West, Lief Labs will also co-sponsor two events, including a networking and industry advocacy "Meet-and-Greet" breakfast with the Natural Products Association (NPA) on Wednesday, October 25th; and a What's Up With Supps ticketed Retro Toy event on Thursday evening, October 26th, from which a portion of the ticket sales will benefit several charities.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best-tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.



