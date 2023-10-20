HAUTE CAPITAL PARTNERS

HAUTE: Valuation at CHF 100 million in just 17 months of listing



20-Oct-2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY HAUTE CAPITAL PARTNERS Biel, Switzerland | October 20, 2023 08:40 AM Eastern Daylight Time Ad hoc announcement pursuant to clause 16 of the BX Listing Rules Valuation at CHF 100 million in just 17 months of listing In merely 17 months of being listed on the stock exchange, Haute Capital Partners has brilliantly distinguished itself by reaching a valuation of CHF 100 million, a memorable milestone reflecting its rapid ascent in the financial market. Performance Faced with robust and steadily increasing demand, Haute Capital Partners has not only managed to satisfy its investors, but also exceeded all expectations by surpassing the symbolic bar of 100 million in valuation. This milestone is not just a figure: it embodies the efficiency, dynamism, and confidence that now surround the brand. Strategic Diversification Since its inception, Haute Capital Partners has stood out with a diversified investment strategy. Initially designed to provide innovative solutions to individuals' problems, the company quickly caught the attention of renowned financial institutions. With this success, Haute Capital Partners is now ready to open its doors to these institutions, thus laying the foundations for promising partnerships. "Reaching this valuation in such a short time reflects the trust of our partners, our investors and, of course, the insight of our team. We are proud of what we have accomplished, and even more motivated for the future," said Thibault Bürki, CEO of Haute Capital Partners. Future Outlook With a clear vision and boundless ambition, Haute Capital Partners is committed to continuing on this momentum, ready to welcome new opportunities and strengthen its position in the market. Investor enquiries Thibault Leroy Bürki CEO | Haute Capital Partners SA | +41 32 321 35 35 tb@haute.capital General enquiries Ursula Wermeille Executive | Haute Capital Partners SA | +41 32 321 35 35 uw@haute.capital About Haute Capital Partners SA Haute Capital Partners SA operates as an investment firm. The Company helps individual investors and institutions develop their financial growth through long-term investment solutions. The company's registered shares are listed on the BX Swiss SA: Ticker: HAUTE, ISIN: CH1115678950, Valor: 111567895, haute.capital Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar communication within the meaning of article 652a, 752 and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the BX Swiss. The listing is being made solely by means of and based on the published securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any). An investment decision regarding the securities of the Company should only be made based on the securities prospectus. The prospectus is available free of charge in Switzerland for 12 months following the first day of trading at HAUTE CAPITAL PARTNERS SA, Hans-Hugi-Strasse 2a, 2502 Biel/Bienne, Switzerland. This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the securities in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. Contact Details Haute Capital Partners Ltd Thibault Leroy Bürki +41 32 321 35 35 tb@haute.capital



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



