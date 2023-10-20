Anzeige
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
WKN: A3C3BM | ISIN: CA38150E1079
20.10.2023
Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces an Extension to the Expiration Date on One of its Warrants Series

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved an extension of the expiration date of its series of warrants issued on November 5, 2021 which would expire on November 4, 2023. The extension is for a duration of one (1) year from the initial expiry date, thus bringing the new expiration date of this series to November 4, 2024. The series includes a total of 5,568,229 warrants with a strike price of $0.065, of which 5,215,502 are still in circulation as of this day. Holders now have until 5 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 4, 2024 to exercise their right to acquire securities of the Company.

-30-

For more information:

Ghislain Morin
CEO
819-354-9439
ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca		 Serge Roy
Chairman of the Board
819-856-8435
sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794983/goldflare-announces-an-extension-to-the-expiration-date-on-one-of-its-warrants-series

