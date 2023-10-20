Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces an Extension to the Expiration Date on One of its Warrants Series

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved an extension of the expiration date of its series of warrants issued on November 5, 2021 which would expire on November 4, 2023. The extension is for a duration of one (1) year from the initial expiry date, thus bringing the new expiration date of this series to November 4, 2024. The series includes a total of 5,568,229 warrants with a strike price of $0.065, of which 5,215,502 are still in circulation as of this day. Holders now have until 5 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 4, 2024 to exercise their right to acquire securities of the Company.

-30-

For more information:

Ghislain Morin

CEO

819-354-9439

ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca Serge Roy

Chairman of the Board

819-856-8435

sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794983/goldflare-announces-an-extension-to-the-expiration-date-on-one-of-its-warrants-series