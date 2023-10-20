Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2023) - Verdi Global Consulting Group led by Chief Executive Officer Pavel Rudanovskiy will invest in ESG projects during COP28 in 4th quarter of 2023. Verdi Global Consulting Group is advising 35 international investors with total AUM of $5B that is being restructured, and with Pavel Rudanovskiy's assistance, being re-directed, to invest in the UAE's ESG project developments that fall under the COP28 commitments of sustainability and ESG investment by the United Arab Emirates.

Pavel Rudanovskiy (on the left), CEO Verdi Global Consulting Group

Chief Executive Officer of Verdi Global Consulting Group has been involved in ESG projects for several years now and with the recent trend, Pavel has been directing his company to take an even more serious look into ESG and provide funding to ESG projects.

Verdi Global Consulting Group has created a special legal and financial infrastructure that enables foreign investors to invest in the United Arab Emirates thereby benefiting individual projects, the country itself, while simultaneously delivering attractive investment returns.

About Verdi Global Consulting Group

Verdi Global Consulting Group is an expert business consulting company providing professional investment advice and strategies to international investors. Verdi Global Consulting Group is currently focusing on ESG project investments in the United Arab Emirates.

