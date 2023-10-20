Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Purpose Strategy Cultivator, Carol Cone, on the Power of Purpose To Bodly Drive Business Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

By Hilary Tetenbaum

Originally posted on USAToday.com

Do employees today wake up in the morning feeling excited about going to work? Sadly, the answer is likely no. In 2022, only 32% of employees were engaged on the job and that number has fluctuated with the increase of remote work.

Since the pandemic, the business landscape has changed dramatically for organizations and their employees. The Financial Times editorial board said COVID-19 pushed the private sector to pursue "radical reforms." And the companies and investment funds that already had strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profiles outperformed the S&P 500 amidst COVID-19. The organizations that thrived during and after the pandemic can site one critical thing in common: a commitment to purpose. Continue reading on USAToday.com…

