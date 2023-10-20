Anzeige
Freitag, 20.10.2023
Heute im Fokus: InnoCan Pharma – platzt am Wochenende die Kurs-Bombe?
20.10.2023
107 Leser
The Eastern Company Announces Timing Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 877-545-0320 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0002 (international)
*Please use participant access code: 651078.

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/49220

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nick Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790019/the-eastern-company-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
