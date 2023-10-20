716 Realty Group WNY: PowerHouse Real Estate Joins 716 Realty Group

A powerhouse in the making as PowerHouse Real Estate joins 716 Realty Group

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / PowerHouse Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage in Hamburg, NY, has officially joined 716 Realty Group, a prominent brokerage firm based in Buffalo, NY. This strategic alliance boasts over 60 talented agents and an impressive network of seven offices spread across the entire 716 area. This marks the second brokerage to join 716 Realty Group in the past two years. In 2021, they acquired Black Willow Real Estate of East Aurora, NY.

This new alliance between PowerHouse Real Estate and 716 Realty Group comes as a result of a shared vision of the brokers, combining their strengths, expertise, and market presence to present an unrivaled real estate brokerage. With a focus on delivering an unparalleled level of customer service, 716 Realty Group continues to redefine the real estate landscape in the 716 area.

By joining forces, PowerHouse Real Estate and 716 Realty Group have expanded their reach and capabilities, positioning themselves as the go-to choice for buyers, sellers, and investors across a wide range of property types, including residential, commercial, and investment properties.

"We are thrilled to announce that PowerHouse Real Estate has joined 716 Realty Group," said Trish Powers-Scott, Broker/Owner of PowerHouse Real Estate. "This partnership brings together two highly respected real estate agencies and creates a PowerHouse brokerage that is unmatched in the 716 area."

Gregory Straus, Broker/Owner of 716 Realty Group, added, "Trish is an amazing broker and coach for real estate agents. She has built a great brokerage. This move together will streamline operations, allowing us to focus together on being the most supportive brokerage in WNY and delivering clients best-in-class service."

PowerHouse Real Estate will begin operating under the 716 Realty Group name immediately, unifying their brand and signaling their joint commitment to setting new industry standards. Clients can expect a seamless transition, with all existing agreements and relationships transferring to the new brokerage effortlessly.

