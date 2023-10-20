BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Launches Low-Profile Mic Stand For Content Creators at TwitchCon

The new BEACN Mic Stand augments ergonomics and aesthetics for podcasting, gaming, and work-from-home environments

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2023 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSX-V:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") is pleased to debut its new low-profile desktop microphone accessory, BEACN Mic Stand, at TwitchCon 2023. The accessory to BEACN Mic and any desktop microphone is on-hand for content creators to check out at Booth SW-23 until October 22nd at Las Vegas Convention Center - West Hall.

The new low-profile BEACN Mic Stand is designed for desktop mounting in light and dark versions. Image Credit - BEACN 2023

BEACN Mic Stand offers a high-quality microphone mounting solution to BEACN customers as well as desktop microphone users worldwide. The low-profile mic stand fits in visually and with practical comfort for the modern streaming, gaming, podcasting and work-from-home environments where computer monitors and other equipment can pose positioning challenges.

The stand is available in both light and dark versions that match BEACN Mic, Mix and Mix Create colouring. "Our light-coloured stand is the first low-profile mic stand on the market that does not have a mix of dark and light parts, helping match the aesthetic of a light/white desk setup. The BEACN team is very happy with the way its come together." says BEACN CEO Craig Fraser.

The design and test process for BEACN Mic Stand focused on critical components that affect the ease-of-use and complement visual design for content creators. BEACN Mic Stand includes a custom ball mount, 360-degree swivel, detachable riser and cable management channels.

"We took extra care to create an easy-to-use cable channel on the underside of the stand to help keep customer desks clutter free."

In addition to showcasing BEACN Mic Stand at TwitchCon, the BEACN team is also demonstrating Mac compatibility for its products with the public beta of its macOS version of BEACN software.

BEACN Mic Stand will be available for sale around the end of October 2023 at beacn.com in addition to key partners including Micro Center (US) and London Drugs (Canada) at a suggested retail price of $119.99 USD. Learn more at the BEACN Mic Stand launch page.

Media & Investor Enquiries

Daniel Davies

ir@beacn.com

+1 (778) 561-1450

About BEACN

BEACN (TSX-V:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development, manufacturing and sales. As a result, actual results are likely to vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.

