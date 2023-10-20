Anzeige
20.10.2023 | 18:06
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 134,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 490.363p. The highest price paid per share was 499.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 483.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0166% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,725,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,480,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

740

498.90

08:17:55

409

498.90

08:17:55

1234

498.40

08:22:02

1101

498.20

08:24:04

22

498.60

08:29:11

1256

499.50

08:32:10

1186

499.50

08:32:10

617

499.10

08:38:15

1339

499.00

08:41:13

1253

495.90

08:46:27

1352

497.70

08:51:31

672

496.20

08:58:57

571

496.20

08:59:29

1356

496.50

09:05:03

906

496.50

09:09:06

402

496.60

09:09:06

359

498.30

09:15:55

870

498.30

09:15:55

837

498.40

09:22:53

362

498.40

09:22:53

1179

496.30

09:30:09

1110

495.70

09:35:30

1289

495.90

09:40:21

844

495.80

09:48:41

320

495.80

09:48:41

542

494.60

09:54:08

112

494.60

09:54:08

606

493.10

09:58:08

670

493.10

09:58:08

1141

494.30

10:07:19

290

493.90

10:15:06

506

493.90

10:15:06

490

493.90

10:15:06

2203

494.00

10:15:06

1428

494.00

10:15:06

357

494.00

10:15:06

4998

494.00

10:15:06

2142

494.00

10:15:06

1071

494.00

10:15:06

357

494.00

10:15:06

596

494.00

10:15:06

1203

492.40

10:21:20

1268

491.80

10:27:21

53

490.60

10:35:42

670

490.60

10:35:42

392

490.60

10:35:42

25000

490.30

10:37:16

1131

490.10

10:38:26

59

489.70

10:46:19

372

490.20

10:46:43

1137

489.70

10:50:22

850

490.10

10:58:06

1272

489.50

11:09:11

422

490.00

11:17:54

670

490.00

11:17:54

1182

489.30

11:27:51

1276

490.00

11:38:11

1132

490.00

11:53:18

480

489.40

12:01:41

354

489.30

12:02:01

1335

489.30

12:09:49

287

490.70

12:20:56

141

489.50

12:25:30

288

489.50

12:25:30

142

489.50

12:28:33

1112

489.60

12:31:52

1280

488.70

12:41:02

325

487.00

12:53:22

1231

486.70

12:57:12

551

485.60

13:09:37

650

485.60

13:09:37

1236

485.80

13:20:08

600

485.60

13:28:01

171

485.60

13:28:01

1180

485.60

13:30:00

9

486.70

13:34:25

1109

486.70

13:34:25

750

487.10

13:39:06

177

486.90

13:47:49

360

486.90

13:47:49

687

486.90

13:47:49

357

485.70

13:52:40

671

485.60

13:52:40

704

484.70

13:59:20

127

484.70

13:59:20

1252

483.80

14:02:15

425

486.90

14:09:03

117

486.60

14:11:25

1224

486.80

14:15:00

143

487.40

14:23:23

1169

487.40

14:23:23

1331

487.60

14:28:29

421

487.30

14:30:55

696

487.30

14:30:55

77

487.90

14:32:56

431

487.80

14:33:00

821

487.80

14:33:00

518

487.60

14:37:18

13

487.90

14:37:36

107

487.90

14:37:36

88

487.90

14:38:07

1200

487.90

14:38:07

1179

488.80

14:42:52

786

487.60

14:45:24

477

487.60

14:45:24

505

487.80

14:49:02

1104

487.50

14:51:09

749

487.00

14:56:16

497

487.00

14:56:24

671

487.60

14:59:25

1270

488.30

15:00:49

671

488.30

15:00:49

670

488.30

15:00:49

13

488.40

15:00:49

659

485.30

15:09:24

574

485.30

15:09:24

1126

485.50

15:15:50

670

485.00

15:17:39

671

484.80

15:19:27

850

484.90

15:22:31

427

485.00

15:22:31

499

484.60

15:27:40

653

484.60

15:27:40

850

484.60

15:31:38

81

484.80

15:35:20

79

484.80

15:35:20

100

485.00

15:36:09

963

484.80

15:36:29

335

484.80

15:36:29

630

485.40

15:40:39

603

485.40

15:40:39

610

486.00

15:45:28

648

486.00

15:45:28

175

487.10

15:50:20

927

487.10

15:50:20

238

487.50

15:53:42

850

487.50

15:53:42

1126

486.80

15:58:15

11

485.60

16:02:07

1145

485.60

16:02:07

7

485.70

16:05:23

671

485.70

16:05:23

670

485.70

16:05:23

1298

485.40

16:09:38

671

484.60

16:12:58

141

484.40

16:14:59

395

484.40

16:14:59

1041

484.70

16:17:02

200

484.70

16:17:02

1283

484.80

16:20:32


