Alliance For Good (AFG): 2023 Business and Philanthropy Forum by Alliance For Good: Catalysing Next-Gen Leaders to Drive Change

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance For Good, in partnership with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Asia Family Office Association, announces the Business and Philanthropy Forum 2023 on November 9 and 10 in Singapore.

Themed "Asia Vision: Wealth and Purpose," the Forum convenes global leaders, family offices, philanthropists, investors, academics, policymakers, and nonprofits to discuss aligning wealth with purpose.

Asia is witnessing a surge in single-family offices, with 59% choosing Singapore as their preferred destination. In 2022, Singapore had 1,100 family offices[1], a sevenfold increase since 2017. The Forum aims to equip next-generation family businesses and family office leaders with insights to navigate today's landscape and harness resources for impact by facilitating peer-to-peer learning, open dialogue, and collaboration.

With a Pan-Asian focus, the Forum underscores regional cooperation in addressing global challenges. As a pioneering event since 2016, it advocates value-based investment and cross-sector innovation at the intersection of geopolitics and technology.

The programme features over 15 keynote speeches and 25 breakout sessions on strategic philanthropy, family business as a force for good, sustainable investment, the future of finance, and more.

Distinguished speakers include Benjamin Fok Chun-yue (Fok Ying Tung Foundation), Berry Liberman (Small Giants), Stefan Messer (Messer Group), Drayton McLane Jr. (McLane Group), Abdulla Al Gurg (Abdulla Al Gurg Global Investments), Basma Al Zamil (Al Zamil family), Laurence Lien (Asia Philanthropy Circle), Zhu Zining (Hopson Development), Hou Yameng (Proya Cosmetics), Tan Eng Chye (National University of Singapore), and Tan Tai Yong (Singapore University of Social Sciences).

Previous editions of the Forum featured esteemed speakers such as Howard Warren Buffett, Camilla Rockefeller (David Rockefeller Fund), Maya Soetoro-Ng (sister of Barack Obama), Victor Koo (Founder of Youku), Kyungsun Chung (Hyundai family member), Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, Singapore, and Desmond Tan, Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Singapore, who have all contributed to its legacy.

About Alliance For Good

Alliance For Good (AFG) is a distinguished philanthropy network founded in Singapore with a strong presence in Asia. Our core mission is to facilitate impactful change by servicing the region's families, family offices, foundations, firms, and financial institutions. AFG has established itself as a leader in the field, specialising in organising large-scale events in both Singapore and Mainland China. Our most prominent endeavour, the Business and Philanthropy Forum, has been a resounding success over the past six years. This flagship event attracts a diverse audience of global philanthropists, Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWI), Family Offices, Venture Capitalists, Tech Founders and C-suite executives from across Asia and worldwide.

