Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares of BLH SAS ("BLH"), a well-known distributor of flavors fragrances focused on the fine perfumery market in France.

The acquisition strengthens Azelis' global footprint in flavors fragrances, which was created over the last two years following the acquisition of Quimdis in France, Vigon in America and Ashapura in India. Experts in the distribution of premium fragrance ingredients, BLH's attractive portfolio perfectly complements the current natural ingredient ranges offered by Azelis. The transaction is expected to close in November.

A family-owned business founded in 1983, BLH has developed long-standing relationships with global blue-chip suppliers and a diverse portfolio of specialty ingredients, creating a strong market expertise in fine perfumery under the leadership of Philippe Bécot. The company is currently led by Nicolas Bécot, who will stay on to ensure successful integration, as well as continued development of the business. The company employs 42 experienced and highly qualified staff and operates a laboratory in the Grasse region, in the southeast of France, serving 400 customers, including major players in the perfume industry.

Nicolas Bécot, CEO BLH, comments:

"Becoming part of the Azelis family is a great opportunity for BLH, as our portfolio is complementary with the expertise in natural essential oils of Azelis. We are both established players in the Grasse region and understand what is required to succeed in this market. Together we will deliver a broad portfolio, deeply rooted expertise, and a dedicated service to customers. In addition, we will benefit from Azelis' strong digital backbone and continuous commitment to sustainability and innovation. I am very much looking forward to becoming a part of Azelis and bringing the teams together."

Benoit Fritz, Managing Director Azelis France, adds:

"We are thrilled with the strategic acquisition of BLH SAS, two years after Quimdis, representing another significant milestone for Azelis in the flavors fragrances industry. This move strengthens our lateral value chain in the segment, and our presence in France and the EMEA region. Leveraging BLH's historical relationships with key principals, combined with our expertise in natural essential oils, we believe we will deliver innovative solutions to customers, while driving sustained growth in this dynamic market."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231022810608/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

Emmanuel Linares

EMEA Corporate Communications Manager

T: +33 1 89 54 89 39

E: emmanuel.linares@azelis.fr