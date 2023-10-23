Turkiye, the Asian Productivity Organization's (APO's) newest member, generously hosted the 64th Workshop Meeting (WSM) of Heads of National Productivity Organizations (NPOs) in Ankara, 17-19 October.

L-R: APO Director for Turkiye Abdullah Basar, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata. (Photo: Business Wire)

The three-day meeting was attended by 65 NPO Heads together with their delegates from 20 APO members. The meeting commenced with remarks by Abdullah Basar, Director General for Strategic Research and Productivity, Ministry of Industry and Technology, and APO Director for Turkiye. Guest of Honor Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir delivered an inaugural address echoing the APO's vital mission, "We act with the awareness that resources are limited in the world, and we attach importance to the fair distribution of these resources, which are the common heritage of humanity. With this approach, we see new technologies focused on productivity as one of the most effective tools for solving global problems. Productivity is at the basis of a prosperous future and sustainable growth, and digital and green transformation is at the basis of productivity."

Central to the deliberations was the APO Vision 2025. APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata underscored the critical importance of refining the vision's intended results and measures or indicators of success to ensure that they are amplified beyond APO programs and projects. He emphasized collective ownership, highlighting that the APO's strengths and successes are built upon the collaborative efforts of its members. Secretary-General Dr. Indra requested members to document and share their success stories to demonstrate the tangible impacts of collective efforts and initiatives through programs and projects.

The annual WSM offers NPOs a platform to develop, consult on, and refine initiatives. A significant segment of the meeting was dedicated to strategizing and planning for the 2025-26 biennium. This will ensure that the APO remains agile and attuned to the evolving needs of its diverse members and reinforced the commitment to its mission of sustainable socioeconomic development through productivity across the Asia-Pacific region.

Some vision proposals endorsed by the WSM included the launch of an executive leadership program for NPOs and establishment of a fund for outreach to nonmembers. With the shared collective wisdom and renewed strategies, the APO is ready to navigate the dynamic challenges and opportunities ahead.

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory. Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies: Bangladesh; Cambodia; the ROC; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; I.R. Iran; Japan; the ROK; Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye; and Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.

