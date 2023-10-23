DJ Upland: Upland Raises Additional USD7 Million in Series A Funding Extension

Upland Upland: Upland Raises Additional USD7 Million in Series A Funding Extension 23-Oct-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Upland Raises Additional USD7 Million in Series A Funding ExtensionEOS Network Ventures is joining the round as a new investor, bringing the total amount raised to USD25 million NEWS RELEASE BY UPLAND PALO ALTO, California | October 20, 2023 03:09 PM Eastern Daylight Time Upland, the web3 Metaverse Super App, announced an extension to its Series A funding, securing an additional USD7 million. This recent investment further positions Upland as one of the most widely-used web3 apps, with over 3 million registered accounts on the EOS blockchain and nearly 300,000 virtual property owners, greatly outpacing its competition. The Series A extension adds EOS Network Ventures as a new investor, alongside participation from existing investors C3 Venture Capital, Animoca Brands, and angel investors. The additional USD7 million allows Upland to accelerate its mission to build the world's largest digital open economy, while strengthening the company's position in the blockchain gaming industry and solidifying its reputation as one of the leading platforms for the web3 metaverse. It will also support the company's initiative to enable its utility token "Spark" to be tradable, for the first time, outside the Upland platform on Ethereum via a Token Tradability Event. Upland continues to see increased virtual property owners and rising community engagement as it has launched and released new and exciting features in the past year. These include, but are not limited to, a new car racing app and in-game racing features, a 3rd party developer platform, new NFLPA bundles for the 3rd consecutive season, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022T, FIFA World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023T, Stock Car Pro Series partnerships, and others among the opening of international cities which included London, Tokyo and Berlin. With the new funds, Upland will advance its roadmap and continue its path of innovation including the introduction of new features and platform components that will use artificial intelligence. Upland has raised USD18 million in 2021 to expand to new global regions and develop new features while initiating brand partnerships and accelerating user acquisition. "Upland's ability to offer a captivating web2 experience that seamlessly abstracts away the intricacies of blockchain technology while delivering the advantages of true asset ownership perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of the gaming industry," explained Yves La Rose, Director of EOS Network Ventures. "We are thrilled to announce Upland as the inaugural investment for the ENV's GameFi fund." "We welcome EOS Network Ventures as a new investor for Upland. Yves and his team have been very supportive in the past and we look forward to doing even more together in the future," says Dirk Lueth, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Upland. "ENV's and our existing investors' contribution demonstrates a strong confidence that we are on the right path executing on our mission to build the largest digital open economy." Upland has built a mobile platform for the metaverse mapped to the real world that will bring the future of the immersive web to life. Offering a wide range of activities for players and creators, including virtual property trading, world-building, collecting, and fun competitions like car racing, the platform enables the establishment of businesses in the Metaverse. Upland allows entrepreneurs to operate their own shops and contribute to a thriving digital economy powered by UPX, the native currency of Upland, and Spark, a utility token that fuels the value creation by the highly engaged community. To learn more about Upland, join the community from the website - www.upland.me and follow Upland on X (formerly Twitter) and Discord. Upland is also available for download on iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play. Upland recently announced its plan to make its utility token Spark (converted to "Sparklet" on Ethereum) tradable on exchanges and published a White Paper which has already been approved by an 87% majority by the community. To read the Sparklet White Paper and follow the announcements of Upland's utility token, refer to the Sparklet pages on the Upland website www.upland.me/sparklet. About Upland Upland, the Metaverse Super App, is a web3 metaverse platform mapped to the real world on a mission to build the largest digital open economy. Its ecosystem is a diverse community of players, entrepreneurs, creators, developers, and brands, all benefiting from true ownership and guaranteed intellectual property rights powered by blockchain technology. Currently, Upland is one of the most widely-used web3 platforms with over 3 million registered accounts, nearly 300,000 landowners, and has sold more than 6 million NFTs. The platform offers various activities for players and creators, including virtual property trading, world-building, collecting, and fun competitions like car racing. Metaverse entrepreneurs can also operate their own shops, contributing to a thriving economy powered by UPX, the native currency which serves as a medium of exchange, and Spark, a utility token that fuels the value creation by a highly-engaged community. Upland is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil. It was founded by serial entrepreneurs in July 2018 and launched in June 2019. Upland is accessible on the web, the App Store, and Google Play, allowing users from around the world to experience the metaverse. Contact Details Lindsay Anne Aamodt lindsay.a@upland.me =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1754339 23-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754339&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)