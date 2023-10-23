Nanoform grant Global STARMAP® AI License to AstraZeneca

Nanoform Finland Plc | October 23, 2023 | 08:10 Finnish time / 07:10 Swedish time

HELSINKI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc. (Nanoform), an innovative nanoparticle medicine-enabling company today announced that it has granted AstraZeneca Plc a global online STARMAP® license. STARMAP® is a digital AI version of the CESS® technology that enables in-silico experiments to determine which molecules should be nanoformed. The license will enable AstraZeneca to screen molecules from drug discovery through to lifecycle management

As part of this licensing agreement, Nanoform will receive access to compound libraries and large data sets to undertake STARMAP® screening and propose innovative product development concepts and strategies in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

This comes after several years of early-stage collaboration between Nanoform and AstraZeneca and a successfully completed technology evaluation partnership including STARMAP® which has resulted in clinical candidate feasibility studies. STARMAP® is well aligned with AstraZeneca's ambitious sustainability goals.

STARMAP® Online has been created as a direct request from Nanoform's current and future partners who seek to maintain the level of confidence STARMAP® offers, while integrating it into their own in-house molecule-selection processes. STARMAP® Online creates the opportunity for clients to perform large numbers of in-silico CESS® experiments from their desktop. This approach further supports Nanoform's green ambition by ensuring that Nanoform progresses the molecules with the greatest probability of success.

STARMAP® Online offers:

Security and safety - the interface has been developed in alignment with ISO27001:2017 standards.

Client submissions are confidential and seen only by clients (not by Nanoform), allowing molecules to be screened without sharing structures. Outputs are presented directly to the client via the system.

Scalability and agility: The ability to manage thousands of molecules in a single submission to support the selection of candidates from molecule libraries is possible.

Novel insights: STARMAP® Online holds a database of some 20,000 pre-analyzed, public-domain disclosed drugs and candidates. Clients can request thematic evaluations and understand the power of CESS® in different therapeutic areas, target classes, and disease areas.

"External collaboration is fundamental to advancing medicines into the hands of patients that need them. By combining Nanoforms AI based STARMAP® approach and in-house nanotechnology expertise we can help to accelerate AstraZeneca's medicine development goals and support more patient- and planet-centric medicine development initiatives," said Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanoform.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer

Christian.jones@nanoform.com

+44 7804 474 77 41

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks described in the Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as our other past disclosures. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18905/3858435/2376791.pdf Release

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanoform-grant-global-starmap-ai-license-to-astrazeneca-301964087.html