

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), an IoT technology company, announced on Monday that it has secured two design wins that have a combined lifetime revenues of around 25 million euros to provide solutions in the energy management field.



For the first design win, the company will supply control systems for gas-powered engines that act as reliable energy supply for critical infrastructure like hospitals and police facilities in the event of main supply interruption.



Kontron expects revenues of around 15 million euros over a period of five years out of this deal.



The second win comes from the existing customer of the company where Kontron's customized system control center handles up to 100 drives, operating at a different speed. Revenues of around 10 million euros are expected over a five year period.



On Friday, Kontron shares closed at 18.84 euros up 0.64% in Germany.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken