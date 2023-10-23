InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 23

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)The Company announces that on 20 October 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.



Date of purchase: 20 October 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 500 Lowest price paid per share: £ 58.8800 Highest price paid per share: £ 60.1000 Average price paid per share: £ 59.3988

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,328,426 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 20 October 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 60.1000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 58.8800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 59.3988

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 20/10/2023 08:18:25 BST 23 59.8600 XLON 865316330541606 20/10/2023 08:33:09 BST 9 60.1000 XLON 865316330543851 20/10/2023 08:33:09 BST 15 60.1000 XLON 865316330543850 20/10/2023 09:35:30 BST 27 60.0400 XLON 865316330550608 20/10/2023 10:18:21 BST 33 59.4600 XLON 865316330555342 20/10/2023 10:54:01 BST 33 59.3600 XLON 865316330561135 20/10/2023 11:20:39 BST 29 59.2800 XLON 865316330565192 20/10/2023 12:51:42 BST 29 59.5400 XLON 865316330571028 20/10/2023 13:55:13 BST 38 59.3200 XLON 865316330576506 20/10/2023 14:33:01 BST 49 59.3600 XLON 865316330583225 20/10/2023 14:51:09 BST 32 59.3200 XLON 865316330590196 20/10/2023 15:09:50 BST 32 59.3000 XLON 865316330595404 20/10/2023 15:29:04 BST 38 59.2400 XLON 865316330599257 20/10/2023 15:46:00 BST 34 59.4000 XLON 865316330602778 20/10/2023 16:15:20 BST 43 59.1400 XLON 865316330610983 20/10/2023 16:24:54 BST 23 58.8800 XLON 865316330614158 20/10/2023 16:29:49 BST 13 58.9000 XLON 865316330615696

