InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 23

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)The Company announces that on 20 October 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|20 October 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|500
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 58.8800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 60.1000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 59.3988
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,328,426 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 20 October 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 60.1000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 58.8800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 59.3988
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
20/10/2023
08:18:25
BST
23
59.8600
XLON
865316330541606
20/10/2023
08:33:09
BST
9
60.1000
XLON
865316330543851
20/10/2023
08:33:09
BST
15
60.1000
XLON
865316330543850
20/10/2023
09:35:30
BST
27
60.0400
XLON
865316330550608
20/10/2023
10:18:21
BST
33
59.4600
XLON
865316330555342
20/10/2023
10:54:01
BST
33
59.3600
XLON
865316330561135
20/10/2023
11:20:39
BST
29
59.2800
XLON
865316330565192
20/10/2023
12:51:42
BST
29
59.5400
XLON
865316330571028
20/10/2023
13:55:13
BST
38
59.3200
XLON
865316330576506
20/10/2023
14:33:01
BST
49
59.3600
XLON
865316330583225
20/10/2023
14:51:09
BST
32
59.3200
XLON
865316330590196
20/10/2023
15:09:50
BST
32
59.3000
XLON
865316330595404
20/10/2023
15:29:04
BST
38
59.2400
XLON
865316330599257
20/10/2023
15:46:00
BST
34
59.4000
XLON
865316330602778
20/10/2023
16:15:20
BST
43
59.1400
XLON
865316330610983
20/10/2023
16:24:54
BST
23
58.8800
XLON
865316330614158
20/10/2023
16:29:49
BST
13
58.9000
XLON
865316330615696
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795361/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--oct-23