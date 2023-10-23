Anzeige
Montag, 23.10.2023
Hotstock der Woche: InnoCan Pharma unbedingt beobachten!
23.10.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Oct 23

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)The Company announces that on 20 October 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:20 October 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:500
Lowest price paid per share:£ 58.8800
Highest price paid per share:£ 60.1000
Average price paid per share:£ 59.3988

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,328,426 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 20 October 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 60.1000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 58.8800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 59.3988

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

20/10/2023

08:18:25

BST

23

59.8600

XLON

865316330541606

20/10/2023

08:33:09

BST

9

60.1000

XLON

865316330543851

20/10/2023

08:33:09

BST

15

60.1000

XLON

865316330543850

20/10/2023

09:35:30

BST

27

60.0400

XLON

865316330550608

20/10/2023

10:18:21

BST

33

59.4600

XLON

865316330555342

20/10/2023

10:54:01

BST

33

59.3600

XLON

865316330561135

20/10/2023

11:20:39

BST

29

59.2800

XLON

865316330565192

20/10/2023

12:51:42

BST

29

59.5400

XLON

865316330571028

20/10/2023

13:55:13

BST

38

59.3200

XLON

865316330576506

20/10/2023

14:33:01

BST

49

59.3600

XLON

865316330583225

20/10/2023

14:51:09

BST

32

59.3200

XLON

865316330590196

20/10/2023

15:09:50

BST

32

59.3000

XLON

865316330595404

20/10/2023

15:29:04

BST

38

59.2400

XLON

865316330599257

20/10/2023

15:46:00

BST

34

59.4000

XLON

865316330602778

20/10/2023

16:15:20

BST

43

59.1400

XLON

865316330610983

20/10/2023

16:24:54

BST

23

58.8800

XLON

865316330614158

20/10/2023

16:29:49

BST

13

58.9000

XLON

865316330615696

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795361/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares--oct-23

