

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment survey data from the euro area and monthly report from Bundesbank are the major economic reports due on Monday.



At 6.00 am ET, Germany's central bank is scheduled to issue monthly report for October.



At 8.00 am ET, money supply data is due from Poland.



At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to publish euro area flash consumer sentiment survey data. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -18.3 in October from -17.8 in September.



