

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont announced that the European Commission has unconditionally cleared the acquisition by FARFETCH (FTCH) of a 47.5% stake in YOOX NET-A-PORTER in exchange for the issuance of FARFETCH Class A ordinary shares to Richemont. The company noted that the EC was the last regulatory authority required to provide clearance. Completion remains subject to certain other conditions.



The partnership also involves: the acquisition by Symphony Global of a 3.2% stake in YNAP; the adoption by YNAP and the Richemont Maisons of FARFETCH Platform Solutions and; the launch of e-concessions on the FARFETCH Marketplace by most Richemont Maisons.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken