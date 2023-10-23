DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.114 GBP0.956 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096 GBP0.968 GBP0.963113 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106667

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 661,254,585 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1173 1.110 XDUB 08:07:23 00067442585TRLO0 4731 1.104 XDUB 08:21:46 00067443065TRLO0 3880 1.106 XDUB 08:21:46 00067443067TRLO0 2000 1.106 XDUB 08:21:46 00067443066TRLO0 3390 1.106 XDUB 08:54:19 00067443992TRLO0 1300 1.106 XDUB 08:54:19 00067443994TRLO0 3390 1.106 XDUB 08:54:19 00067443993TRLO0 1900 1.106 XDUB 09:00:19 00067444254TRLO0 3390 1.106 XDUB 09:00:19 00067444253TRLO0 2500 1.106 XDUB 09:00:19 00067444252TRLO0 1700 1.104 XDUB 09:10:48 00067444554TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 09:10:48 00067444553TRLO0 4970 1.104 XDUB 10:05:19 00067445652TRLO0 32 1.102 XDUB 10:21:19 00067446064TRLO0 4970 1.104 XDUB 10:21:19 00067446065TRLO0 4970 1.102 XDUB 10:22:31 00067446151TRLO0 6543 1.106 XDUB 11:40:10 00067447940TRLO0 85 1.106 XDUB 11:53:57 00067448312TRLO0 5106 1.106 XDUB 11:58:42 00067448372TRLO0 605 1.106 XDUB 11:58:42 00067448374TRLO0 4970 1.106 XDUB 11:58:42 00067448373TRLO0 507 1.110 XDUB 12:28:11 00067449128TRLO0 665 1.112 XDUB 12:29:19 00067449161TRLO0 5054 1.112 XDUB 12:36:54 00067449482TRLO0 10939 1.112 XDUB 12:36:54 00067449483TRLO0 4970 1.112 XDUB 13:29:50 00067450934TRLO0 605 1.112 XDUB 13:29:50 00067450935TRLO0 2490 1.114 XDUB 13:29:50 00067450936TRLO0 4970 1.114 XDUB 13:29:50 00067450937TRLO0 113 1.114 XDUB 13:29:50 00067450938TRLO0 4944 1.106 XDUB 13:54:36 00067451534TRLO0 9247 1.106 XDUB 13:54:36 00067451536TRLO0 3000 1.104 XDUB 14:16:38 00067452397TRLO0 1851 1.106 XDUB 14:16:38 00067452400TRLO0 4277 1.106 XDUB 14:16:38 00067452399TRLO0 3409 1.106 XDUB 14:16:38 00067452398TRLO0 26260 1.112 XDUB 15:01:12 00067454083TRLO0 1301 1.112 XDUB 15:01:12 00067454085TRLO0 3820 1.112 XDUB 15:01:12 00067454084TRLO0 4932 1.108 XDUB 15:08:50 00067454430TRLO0 705 1.108 XDUB 15:08:50 00067454429TRLO0 291 1.108 XDUB 15:08:50 00067454428TRLO0 1706 1.108 XDUB 15:17:34 00067454876TRLO0 403 1.108 XDUB 15:19:34 00067454984TRLO0 920 1.108 XDUB 15:19:34 00067454983TRLO0 424 1.108 XDUB 15:19:34 00067454982TRLO0 508 1.108 XDUB 15:19:34 00067454981TRLO0 3200 1.108 XDUB 15:19:34 00067454980TRLO0 2720 1.108 XDUB 15:19:34 00067454979TRLO0 335 1.102 XDUB 15:22:28 00067455163TRLO0 4970 1.102 XDUB 15:22:28 00067455162TRLO0 5212 1.100 XDUB 15:35:02 00067455897TRLO0 846 1.098 XDUB 15:41:26 00067456290TRLO0 4970 1.098 XDUB 15:41:26 00067456289TRLO0 129 1.096 XDUB 16:00:25 00067457110TRLO0 812 1.096 XDUB 16:00:25 00067457109TRLO0 4902 1.098 XDUB 16:02:04 00067457190TRLO0 596 1.098 XDUB 16:02:04 00067457189TRLO0 3794 1.098 XDUB 16:09:04 00067457603TRLO0 5098 1.098 XDUB 16:09:04 00067457602TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4878 96.20 XLON 08:21:46 00067443068TRLO0 6700 96.80 XLON 08:56:19 00067444053TRLO0 570 96.80 XLON 08:56:19 00067444054TRLO0 98 96.20 XLON 09:10:48 00067444555TRLO0 4910 96.20 XLON 09:10:48 00067444556TRLO0 1971 96.40 XLON 09:32:35 00067444955TRLO0 202 96.20 XLON 10:22:30 00067446149TRLO0 1489 96.20 XLON 10:22:30 00067446150TRLO0 2700 96.20 XLON 10:22:32 00067446153TRLO0 278 96.20 XLON 10:22:32 00067446154TRLO0 2720 96.20 XLON 10:22:34 00067446155TRLO0 1700 96.20 XLON 10:22:34 00067446156TRLO0 2290 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447922TRLO0 2606 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447923TRLO0 2290 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447924TRLO0 2971 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447925TRLO0 2290 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447926TRLO0 2290 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447927TRLO0 2290 96.60 XLON 11:39:49 00067447928TRLO0 620 96.80 XLON 13:29:50 00067450939TRLO0 88 96.80 XLON 13:29:50 00067450940TRLO0 4333 96.80 XLON 13:29:50 00067450941TRLO0 3383 96.70 XLON 13:54:36 00067451535TRLO0 4200 96.60 XLON 13:54:36 00067451537TRLO0 654 96.50 XLON 14:29:04 00067452840TRLO0 502 96.50 XLON 14:29:04 00067452841TRLO0 6700 96.50 XLON 14:29:04 00067452842TRLO0 4100 96.50 XLON 15:09:09 00067454445TRLO0 1271 96.50 XLON 15:09:09 00067454446TRLO0 2400 96.50 XLON 15:22:06 00067455141TRLO0 4322 96.00 XLON 15:22:28 00067455160TRLO0 574 96.00 XLON 15:22:28 00067455161TRLO0 275 96.00 XLON 15:41:25 00067456285TRLO0 3405 96.00 XLON 15:41:25 00067456286TRLO0 1221 96.00 XLON 15:41:25 00067456287TRLO0 1458 95.70 XLON 15:58:08 00067457005TRLO0 3137 95.70 XLON 15:58:08 00067457006TRLO0 1427 95.60 XLON 16:00:25 00067457107TRLO0 1878 95.60 XLON 16:00:25 00067457108TRLO0 1549 95.60 XLON 16:15:44 00067458051TRLO0 4506 95.60 XLON 16:15:44 00067458052TRLO0 179 95.60 XLON 16:15:44 00067458053TRLO0 2575 95.60 XLON 16:15:44 00067458054TRLO0

