WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
23.10.23
08:02 Uhr
1,090 Euro
-0,016
-1,45 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0681,10410:03
Dow Jones News
23.10.2023 | 08:31
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.114     GBP0.956 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096     GBP0.968 
                                    GBP0.963113 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106667

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 661,254,585 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1173       1.110         XDUB      08:07:23      00067442585TRLO0 
4731       1.104         XDUB      08:21:46      00067443065TRLO0 
3880       1.106         XDUB      08:21:46      00067443067TRLO0 
2000       1.106         XDUB      08:21:46      00067443066TRLO0 
3390       1.106         XDUB      08:54:19      00067443992TRLO0 
1300       1.106         XDUB      08:54:19      00067443994TRLO0 
3390       1.106         XDUB      08:54:19      00067443993TRLO0 
1900       1.106         XDUB      09:00:19      00067444254TRLO0 
3390       1.106         XDUB      09:00:19      00067444253TRLO0 
2500       1.106         XDUB      09:00:19      00067444252TRLO0 
1700       1.104         XDUB      09:10:48      00067444554TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      09:10:48      00067444553TRLO0 
4970       1.104         XDUB      10:05:19      00067445652TRLO0 
32        1.102         XDUB      10:21:19      00067446064TRLO0 
4970       1.104         XDUB      10:21:19      00067446065TRLO0 
4970       1.102         XDUB      10:22:31      00067446151TRLO0 
6543       1.106         XDUB      11:40:10      00067447940TRLO0 
85        1.106         XDUB      11:53:57      00067448312TRLO0 
5106       1.106         XDUB      11:58:42      00067448372TRLO0 
605       1.106         XDUB      11:58:42      00067448374TRLO0 
4970       1.106         XDUB      11:58:42      00067448373TRLO0 
507       1.110         XDUB      12:28:11      00067449128TRLO0 
665       1.112         XDUB      12:29:19      00067449161TRLO0 
5054       1.112         XDUB      12:36:54      00067449482TRLO0 
10939      1.112         XDUB      12:36:54      00067449483TRLO0 
4970       1.112         XDUB      13:29:50      00067450934TRLO0 
605       1.112         XDUB      13:29:50      00067450935TRLO0 
2490       1.114         XDUB      13:29:50      00067450936TRLO0 
4970       1.114         XDUB      13:29:50      00067450937TRLO0 
113       1.114         XDUB      13:29:50      00067450938TRLO0 
4944       1.106         XDUB      13:54:36      00067451534TRLO0 
9247       1.106         XDUB      13:54:36      00067451536TRLO0 
3000       1.104         XDUB      14:16:38      00067452397TRLO0 
1851       1.106         XDUB      14:16:38      00067452400TRLO0 
4277       1.106         XDUB      14:16:38      00067452399TRLO0 
3409       1.106         XDUB      14:16:38      00067452398TRLO0 
26260      1.112         XDUB      15:01:12      00067454083TRLO0 
1301       1.112         XDUB      15:01:12      00067454085TRLO0 
3820       1.112         XDUB      15:01:12      00067454084TRLO0 
4932       1.108         XDUB      15:08:50      00067454430TRLO0 
705       1.108         XDUB      15:08:50      00067454429TRLO0 
291       1.108         XDUB      15:08:50      00067454428TRLO0 
1706       1.108         XDUB      15:17:34      00067454876TRLO0 
403       1.108         XDUB      15:19:34      00067454984TRLO0 
920       1.108         XDUB      15:19:34      00067454983TRLO0 
424       1.108         XDUB      15:19:34      00067454982TRLO0 
508       1.108         XDUB      15:19:34      00067454981TRLO0 
3200       1.108         XDUB      15:19:34      00067454980TRLO0 
2720       1.108         XDUB      15:19:34      00067454979TRLO0 
335       1.102         XDUB      15:22:28      00067455163TRLO0 
4970       1.102         XDUB      15:22:28      00067455162TRLO0 
5212       1.100         XDUB      15:35:02      00067455897TRLO0 
846       1.098         XDUB      15:41:26      00067456290TRLO0 
4970       1.098         XDUB      15:41:26      00067456289TRLO0 
129       1.096         XDUB      16:00:25      00067457110TRLO0 
812       1.096         XDUB      16:00:25      00067457109TRLO0 
4902       1.098         XDUB      16:02:04      00067457190TRLO0 
596       1.098         XDUB      16:02:04      00067457189TRLO0 
3794       1.098         XDUB      16:09:04      00067457603TRLO0 
5098       1.098         XDUB      16:09:04      00067457602TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4878       96.20         XLON      08:21:46      00067443068TRLO0 
6700       96.80         XLON      08:56:19      00067444053TRLO0 
570       96.80         XLON      08:56:19      00067444054TRLO0 
98        96.20         XLON      09:10:48      00067444555TRLO0 
4910       96.20         XLON      09:10:48      00067444556TRLO0 
1971       96.40         XLON      09:32:35      00067444955TRLO0 
202       96.20         XLON      10:22:30      00067446149TRLO0 
1489       96.20         XLON      10:22:30      00067446150TRLO0 
2700       96.20         XLON      10:22:32      00067446153TRLO0 
278       96.20         XLON      10:22:32      00067446154TRLO0 
2720       96.20         XLON      10:22:34      00067446155TRLO0 
1700       96.20         XLON      10:22:34      00067446156TRLO0 
2290       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447922TRLO0 
2606       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447923TRLO0 
2290       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447924TRLO0 
2971       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447925TRLO0 
2290       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447926TRLO0 
2290       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447927TRLO0 
2290       96.60         XLON      11:39:49      00067447928TRLO0 
620       96.80         XLON      13:29:50      00067450939TRLO0 
88        96.80         XLON      13:29:50      00067450940TRLO0 
4333       96.80         XLON      13:29:50      00067450941TRLO0 
3383       96.70         XLON      13:54:36      00067451535TRLO0 
4200       96.60         XLON      13:54:36      00067451537TRLO0 
654       96.50         XLON      14:29:04      00067452840TRLO0 
502       96.50         XLON      14:29:04      00067452841TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

6700       96.50         XLON      14:29:04      00067452842TRLO0 
4100       96.50         XLON      15:09:09      00067454445TRLO0 
1271       96.50         XLON      15:09:09      00067454446TRLO0 
2400       96.50         XLON      15:22:06      00067455141TRLO0 
4322       96.00         XLON      15:22:28      00067455160TRLO0 
574       96.00         XLON      15:22:28      00067455161TRLO0 
275       96.00         XLON      15:41:25      00067456285TRLO0 
3405       96.00         XLON      15:41:25      00067456286TRLO0 
1221       96.00         XLON      15:41:25      00067456287TRLO0 
1458       95.70         XLON      15:58:08      00067457005TRLO0 
3137       95.70         XLON      15:58:08      00067457006TRLO0 
1427       95.60         XLON      16:00:25      00067457107TRLO0 
1878       95.60         XLON      16:00:25      00067457108TRLO0 
1549       95.60         XLON      16:15:44      00067458051TRLO0 
4506       95.60         XLON      16:15:44      00067458052TRLO0 
179       95.60         XLON      16:15:44      00067458053TRLO0 
2575       95.60         XLON      16:15:44      00067458054TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  279635 
EQS News ID:  1754321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1754321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
