

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical engineering firm Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Monday said it now expects full-year underlying operating profit to be slightly ahead of current market expectations, driven by continued positive trading momentum in the third quarter.



The Group said its year-end net debt/EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization leverage ratio to be below 1.0 times, within the target range of 0.5 times - 1.5 times and compared with 1.2 times a year ago.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken