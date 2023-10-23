Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
[23.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,184,000.00
|EUR
|0
|202,373,364.58
|8.729
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|888,278.56
|88.1229
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|399,600.00
|EUR
|0
|41,330,200.98
|103.4289
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|119,072.00
|USD
|0
|12,709,503.61
|106.738
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,139.00
|GBP
|0
|5,960,885.30
|104.3225
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|64,221.00
|EUR
|0
|6,483,044.76
|100.949
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|48,539.00
|CHF
|0
|4,596,029.69
|94.6874
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,125,618.00
|EUR
|0
|64,916,125.67
|9.1102
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|28,432,445.33
|9.5312
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,286,469.71
|9.3864
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.10.23
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,000,000.00
|EUR
|0
|20,052,645.63
|10.0263