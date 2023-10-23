Anzeige
Montag, 23.10.2023
PR Newswire
23.10.2023 | 08:54
54 Leser
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

[23.10.23]

TABULA ICAV

20.10.23IE00BN4GXL6323,184,000.00EUR0202,373,364.588.729
20.10.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0888,278.5688.1229
20.10.23IE00BMQ5Y557399,600.00EUR041,330,200.98103.4289
20.10.23IE00BMDWWS85119,072.00USD012,709,503.61106.738
20.10.23IE00BN0T9H7057,139.00GBP05,960,885.30104.3225
20.10.23IE00BKX90X6764,221.00EUR06,483,044.76100.949
20.10.23IE00BKX90W5048,539.00CHF04,596,029.6994.6874
20.10.23IE000V6NHO667,125,618.00EUR064,916,125.679.1102
20.10.23IE000L1I4R942,983,090.00USD028,432,445.339.5312
20.10.23IE000LJG9WK1669,740.00GBP06,286,469.719.3864
20.10.23IE000WXLHR762,000,000.00EUR020,052,645.6310.0263

