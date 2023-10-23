Michigan Medicine harnesses the power of Sectra's digital pathology solution to enhance patient care and foster collaboration among physicians

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that the US health and academic center Michigan Medicine is expanding its usage of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution by including Sectra's module for digital pathology. This will enable their pathologists to review and collaborate around cases, ultimately improving cancer diagnostics in the region.

Digital pathology leads to numerous advantages for hospitals, pathologists, and patients. With Sectra's digital pathology solution, Michigan Medicine will experience streamlined operations, reduced costs, and heightened diagnostic precision. The pathologists will complement their use of microscopes with the digital solution, allowing them to review and collaborate around cases in a way that has not been possible before. They will now have instant and, if needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.



The health center's pathologists and radiologists now sharing a unified platform will pave the way for integrated diagnostics, which is key in efficient cancer care for example, as the different specialties can collaborate even better. These advantages for Michigan Medicine and its pathologists will in turn provide their patients with expedited diagnoses and an increased likelihood of obtaining accurate and timely treatment, ultimately helping to enhance their overall healthcare experience and outcomes.



Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc., highlighted, "Sectra's innovative merging of conventional radiology imaging with digital pathology has significantly impacted healthcare institutions aiming for comprehensive diagnostic insights. Michigan medicine's adoption of Sectra's digital pathology solution symbolizes the success of our ongoing partnership. It highlights the positive influence of an enterprise imaging strategy in providing the highest quality of patient care."



This order was recognized in order bookings for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

The pathology solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-solution,c3227613 Sectra's digital pathology solution

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michigan-medicine-harnesses-the-power-of-sectras-digital-pathology-solution-to-enhance-patient-care-and-foster-collaboration-among-physicians-301964175.html