Mumbai-based RenewSys has launched the Deserv Extreme series of bifacial dual-glass solar modules based on TOPCon technology. The modules are available in peak power outputs of 560 W to 600 W, with front-side efficiencies of up to 23.26%From pv magazine India RenewSys has launched Deserv Extreme, a new series of n-type TOPCon solar modules. The line includes bifacial dual-glass modules with peak power outputs of 560 W to 600 W and front-side efficiencies of up to 23.26%. The rear side provides up to 20% additional gain in power generation, leading to power outputs of 720 Wp. The bifaciality factor ...

