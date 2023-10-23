

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corp. (NJ), a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, Monday reported profit before tax of 145.359 billion yen for the first half, higher than 118.375 billion yen in the comparable period last year.



Net profit increased to 106.081 billion yen or 184.62 yen per share from 86.649 billion yen or 150.31 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Net sales grew 2.6% to 1,160.662 billion yen from 1,130.767 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking forward, the company expects profit before tax for the full year to increase 74.1% year on year to 210 billion yen. Net sales for the year, however, is expected to decline 1.9% to 2,200 billion yen.



