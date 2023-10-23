Nokia Oyj: Nokia introduces industry's first carrier-grade Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio

Press Release

Nokia introduces industry's first carrier-grade Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio

Nokia unveils extensive portfolio of carrier-grade Wi-Fi 7 broadband devices to the market that are more than 3x faster than Wi-Fi 6.

New portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 products includes a dual-band 5G FWA gateway, a tri-band fiber ONT gateway, and the flagship Beacon 24, a quad-band device that can provide a total Wi-Fi capacity of up to 24Gbps.

All Wi-Fi 7 products are powered by Nokia's Corteca software, allowing CSPs to monetize new services, delivering a better user experience, and reducing their operational expense.

23 October, 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced a new carrier-grade portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 devices that ensure end-users receive the ultimate broadband experience, whether they're streaming, online gaming, or doing video calls. Supporting a range of low- and high-end devices, the new portfolio includes dual-band, tri-band and quad-band configurations to address various regulatory constraints and meet market demands.

Nokia's Wi-Fi 7 portfolio offers unique capabilities. The Beacon 24 has an innovative antenna design and orientation for omnidirectional coverage, which provides the best overall horizontal coverage, as well as vertical coverage for Wi-Fi devices on different floors. In addition, Nokia's Beacon 24 supports multi-link operations (MLO) across four radio links. MLO is a new concept in Wi-Fi 7 that revolutionizes Wi-Fi connection speeds, by enabling devices to simultaneously send and receive data across different frequency bands and channels.

The Wi-Fi 7 portfolio is powered by Nokia's Corteca software. Nokia Corteca works end-to-end, from applications embedded in the device, through the home, and into the cloud. This end-to-end approach maximizes Wi-Fi performance at every opportunity. Corteca brings advanced Wi-Fi and device management, is based on open industry standards (TR-369, EasyMesh) and offers a marketplace with applications -including 3rd party- that run on fiber (ONT) gateways, FWA gateways, and mesh Wi-Fi beacons.

Justin Doucette, head of Wi-Fi for Fixed Networks Broadband Devices at Nokia, said: "The world is moving to multi-gigabit with 25G fiber and 5G mmWave pushing the broadband speeds to the home to new heights. Wi-Fi 7 provides new capabilities that ensure these multi-gigabit broadband services can be achieved throughout the home. The combination of our new Wi-Fi 7 devices and our Corteca software gives operators the tools they need to deliver an unsurpassed broadband experience"

Michael Philpott, Research Director, Digital Consumer Services at Omdia said: "Wi-Fi 7 sets the stage for a faster, more connected future. However any solution that is deployed should be compliant with the final Wi-Fi Alliance standard which will be critical to interoperability. The standard will ensure that Wi-Fi devices work seamlessly together, delivering the quality and connectivity we all depend on in the digital world."

The new Nokia portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 solutions will be fully certified and compliant with the standard expected to be finalized in early 2024. The full set of Nokia Wi-Fi solutions will be available in 1H2024.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Broadband devices for the best in-home experience (https://www.nokia.com/networks/in-home-connectivity/)

The Beacon 24 is a quad band 4+4+4+4 Wi-Fi 7 mesh extender, delivering up to 24 Gbps over Wi-Fi -- https://www.nokia.com/networks/fixed-networks/nokia-wifi-beacon-24/ (https://www.nokia.com/networks/fixed-networks/nokia-wifi-beacon-24/)

The 5G Gateway 7 is a dual-band 4+4 Wi-Fi 7 FWA Gateway, delivering up to 7 Gbps over Wi-Fi -- https://www.nokia.com/networks/fixed-networks/fastmile/5g-gateway-7 (https://www.nokia.com/networks/fixed-networks/fastmile/5g-gateway-7)

The Nokia XS-2437X-A is a tri-band 4+4+4 XGSPON Wi-Fi 7 ONT Gateway, delivering up to 19 Gbps over Wi-Fi -- https://www.nokia.com/networks/fixed-networks/nokia-ONT-XS-2437X-A/ (https://www.nokia.com/networks/fixed-networks/ONT-XS-2437X-A/)

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedInTwitterInstagramFacebookYouTube