Dato Lim Khong Soon, Founder Of Quantum Metal Launched Investor Awareness Program

GEORGETOWN, PILAU PINANG, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / On October 10, some 400 investors gathered at Bahang Bay in Teluk Bahang for a remarkable event dedicated to enhancing their understanding of investment. Organized by the Majlis Tindakan Pengguna Negara (MTPN) in collaboration with Quantum Metal, this investment awareness programme was a resounding success, providing participants with valuable insights into investment strategies while educating them about the critical aspects of scams and cybersecurity.

The event aimed to empower investors with knowledge about various investment options, effective risk management strategies, and the dynamic world of financial markets. With the support of esteemed partners and the commitment of Quantum Metal Group, this initiative shed light on the intricacies of the investment landscape.

Quantum Metal Group's managing director, Dato Lim Khong Soon, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "This platform was created to equip the public and investment enthusiasts with the knowledge and understanding they need. We have always strived to ensure our members are well-educated, and we are truly overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response we received. We hope to collaborate with more local corporate companies for similar awareness activities in the future."

One of the highlights of the event was a series of informative presentations. Speakers from various institutions, including the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), the International Cyber Security Certified Body (ICSCB), and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), shared their expertise with attendees. These presentations aimed to educate participants about the latest market trends, fraud prevention, and the importance of safeguarding investments in the digital age.

MTPN Penang chairman Alston Tan was also present, underscoring the significance of such initiatives in promoting financial literacy and safeguarding the interests of investors in the region.

This investment awareness programme organized by Quantum Metal Group served as an essential platform for investors to become better informed and equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed investment decisions. By addressing the risks and challenges associated with investment, it contributed to the overall financial literacy of the attendees.

The event received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants who found the sessions to be both enlightening and engaging. It highlighted the growing importance of raising awareness about the ever-evolving world of investments and the need to stay vigilant against financial scams and cybersecurity threats.

As we look to the future, the collaboration between MTPN and Quantum Metal sets a precedent for further educational activities. The organizers are committed to expanding their reach and collaborating with local corporate entities to ensure that more people can access vital information about investment and financial security.

In conclusion, the investment awareness programme held at Bahang Bay was a successful and empowering event, enabling investors to gain invaluable insights into the world of investments. It highlighted the commitment of both MTPN and Quantum Metal to enhancing financial literacy and safeguarding the interests of investors.

