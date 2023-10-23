

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained somewhat less negative in October as both opinions about the economic climate and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose marginally to -39 in October from -38 in September. However, the indicator in October was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index came in at -56 in October versus -57 in September.



Both consumers' opinions about the economic situation in the past twelve months and their opinions about the economic situation in the next year were somewhat less negative, the agency said.



The indicator for willingness to buy also improved slightly to -27 in October from -28 in September. Consumers found the time for making major purchases less unfavorable than in September.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken