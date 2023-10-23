

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to 4-day lows of 0.9474 against the euro and 1.0883 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9454 and 1.0857, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc dropped to 4-day lows of 0.8957 and 167.46 from early highs of 0.8930 and 167.81, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.96 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound, 0.90 against the greenback and 164.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken