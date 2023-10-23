Many US solar installers are filing for bankruptcy, with stocks falling by 15% to 30% based on weak guidance.From pv magazine USA People working in residential solar are familiar with the "solar coaster," which is an experience of boom and bust that the industry has experienced as market and regulatory changes cause wild oscillations in business results. The residential solar sector is currently suffering a deep drop on the "solar coaster." A few macro forces are crushing the sector today. High interest rates have worsened the attractive loan packages made available to homeowners, and loan dealer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...