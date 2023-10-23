ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay - CEO Per Mandorf steps down, Anders Olin appointed as new CEO.

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) today announce that Per Mandorf will be stepping down from his role as CEO after more than 4 successful years. During his tenure, ZetaDisplay has delivered impressive organic growth, made several acquisitions, expanded into new markets and geographies, and consolidated its leading market position in digital signage across the Nordics and Europe.

"The journey with ZetaDisplay has been amazing. Over the years we've achieved and accomplished so many things: strong results, several acquisitions, new market entries, business development, and deployment of high-quality, customer projects and solutions - all of which have created a strong platform for further growth. None of this would have been possible without a great team with exceptional talents. The time has now come for me to leave ZetaDisplay.", comments Per Mandorf.

Anders Olin is appointed the new CEO of ZetaDisplay, starting on 23rd October 2023. Anders is a deeply experienced General Manager with a proven track record of scaling software businesses, delivering high growth, and developing high-performing teams.

As COO of Sinch from 2018-2023, he was a key contributor in growing Sinch from a 3BSEK to 28BSEK in turnover, growing from 300 people to 4,500 people across 40+ countries, integrating 8 acquisitions, and establishing Sinch as a global CPaaS category leader. Anders' most recent responsibility was Head of Business Unit Enterprise and Messaging including full P&L responsibility covering 60% of Sinch overall turnover.

Prior to Sinch, Anders spent 20+ years at Ericsson, transforming key strategic global accounts in Europe and the US before leading product management in Network Applications and Functions centrally.

Anders said: "I truly believe in the power of customer focus, operational delivery, and people engagement to drive success, and am really looking forward to joining ZetaDisplay, a European category leader in the evolving digital signage market, and eager to start engaging with new colleagues and customers."

Matthew Peacock, ZetaDisplay Chairman & Hanover Founding Partner & Chairman said: "ZetaDisplay has benefited greatly and thrived under Per's leadership over the last 4 years. We want to both thank him for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future career. In addition, on behalf of the entire ZetaDisplay team, we would like to welcome Anders Olin to ZetaDisplay."

Per Mandorf will remain with ZetaDisplay during a transition period, as a Senior Advisor and to work on strategic projects for the remainder of 2023.

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Per Mandorf, at 08:00 CET on 23 October 2023

For further questions, please contact:

Jog Dhody, Interim CFO

Mobile: +44 778 652 0802

E-Mail: jog.dhody@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO / Head of Communication

Mobile +46 709-80 20 80

E-Mail robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

Founded in 2003, ZetaDisplay is a leader in the Nordic region and second in Europe and we drive the digital transformation in physical environments on a daily basis. Our solutions, concepts and software digitize, influence and inform people's behavior and decision-making in stores, in public environments and in workplaces. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage which we develop and offer as SaaS solutions. We are a global leader that actively influences the development of the international Digital Signage market organically, through innovation and through acquisitions.