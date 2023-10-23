DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Oct-2023 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5136 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3295645 CODE: FT1K LN ISIN: LU1437025296 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K LN Sequence No.: 279710 EQS News ID: 1754533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 23, 2023 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)